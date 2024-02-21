Netflix’s live-action Avatar isn’t the only Last Airbender project that’s on the way

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender is just a couple of days away, but there’s more Avatar coming, in case you forgot. The creators of the original series and Legend of Korra, Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino, are hard at work on a new sequel film series following the characters of the original show, along with a few other projects that are still in the works.

Here’s everything we know about all the Avatar projects that are on the way and what the future of the animated Avatar universe looks like.

Why did the original Avatar creators leave the Netflix show?

No discussion of the future of Avatar would be totally complete without a discussion of this question. Konietzko and DiMartino are cornerstones of the Avatar creative universe and were originally working with Netflix on the streaming platform’s live-action version of the show, but they split after a couple of years on the project. Unsurprisingly, there aren’t many details about why exactly they left the show other than each one citing “creative differences.”

After their break with the Netflix team, Konietzko and DiMartino went back to Paramount Studios, the parent company of Nickelodeon, to start up Avatar Studios, a team entirely devoted to projects within the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe. Avatar Studios is the studio behind every project on this list, and likely even more projects set in the universe.

An animated Avatar: The Last Airbender sequel movie trilogy

The new Avatar will actually be an animated, theatrically released film series, and will be a direct sequel to Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender. The films will follow Aang, Saka, Kitara, and the rest of Avatar gang as they move through the adult world, filling in the gaps of what happened between The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra. The movie will be directed by Lauren Montgomery, who worked on the original series, as well as Voltron: Legendary Defender.

While we don’t know many details about this movie trilogy just yet, we do know the first installment is set for release on Oct. 10, 2025.

A Legend of Korra sequel series

This series, first revealed by Avatar News, will follow the Earth Avatar who followed Aang and Korra. According to Avatar News, the series will take place 100 years after Korra in a much more modern version of the world. The series is set to arrive sometime in 2025. Avatar News further reports that an animated movie for this particular Avatar is also in the works, but there’s no word of when that will happen.

A Zuko movie

Prince Zuko is apparently getting his own movie as well. Another report from Avatar News says the Zuko movie is supposedly coming in 2026, though it’s unclear at the moment how this movie connects to the adult Aang movie. It seems likely that it would happen after that movie canonically, given the respective projects’ release dates.