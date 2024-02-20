 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bluey’s coming to Game Pass

Tales of Arise, Maneater, and more round out February’s Game Pass lineup

By Michael McWhertor
Bluey, Chilli, Bingo and Bandit frolic on the beach in a screenshot from Bluey: The Video Game Image: Artax Games/Outright Games
February’s remaining Game Pass lineup is a good time at the beach, whether you’re hanging out with the Heeler family and friends in Bluey: The Videogame or feasting on tourists as a bloodthirsty killer shark in Maneater.

Getting Bluey: The Videogame as part of a Game Pass subscription is a good deal — better than paying for this not-so-great adaptation of the beloved children’s cartoon.

Microsoft revealed the rest of February’s Game Pass lineup on Tuesday, dropping Bandai Namco’s role-playing game Tales of Arise and first-person retro sci-fi narrative adventure Return to Grace alongside the announcement. Microsoft also confirmed another Game Pass title arriving in March — Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun — alongside the previously revealed Diablo 4. The latter is the first Activision Blizzard game coming to Game Pass as part of Microsoft’s acquisition of the company.

Here’s the Game Pass lineup for the rest of the month.

  • Return to Grace (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Feb. 20
  • Tales of Arise (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Feb. 20
  • Bluey: The Videogame (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Feb. 22
  • Maneater (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Feb. 27
  • Madden NFL 24 (Cloud) EA Play — Feb. 27
  • Indivisible (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Feb. 28
  • Space Engineers (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Feb. 29
  • Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Cloud, Console, and PC) — March 5

While February will add plenty of new games to the subscription service, two titles are making the leap from the Game Pass lineup on Feb. 29.

  • Madden NFL 22 (Console and PC) EA Play
  • Soul Hackers 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Xbox Game Pass costs $10.99 a month, while PC Game Pass costs $9.99 a month. PC Game Pass includes EA Play access, which offers another 70 games on PC. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, at $16.99 per month, gives subscribers access to everything — the PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass libraries, EA Play on both console and PC — as well as access to online multiplayer. Xbox Game Pass Core (formerly called Xbox Live Gold) costs $9.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

