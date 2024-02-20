You can play Rock, Paper, Scissors in Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 has had one heck of a time since it was released on Feb. 8, and it’s easy to see why: The third-person shooter is both hilarious and explosively fun. It’s also filled with little moments that add up to one special experience. One example of Helldivers 2’s attention to detail is in its emotes. There are plenty of two-person emotes that emphasize the cooperative experience, including one that lets you play Rock, Paper, Scissors.

The Rock, Paper, Scissors emote is available as part of the Warbonds acquisitions menu, which is basically a battle pass. This particular emote is on page eight, and you’ve got to unlock a ton of stuff to reach it. It costs 50 medals once you get there, but you’ve got to spend hundreds to get that far. Helldivers 2 lets you earn medals by completing missions, so get to it.

Soooo.... #HellDivers2 has an awesome fully functional "rock, paper, scissors" mini game where you input commands for selections! Even more fun. pic.twitter.com/tiGF422fCb — Travis Belleau (@TBelleau23) February 19, 2024

Once you’ve acquired the emote, just use it while another player is around — otherwise you’ll be playing alone. On Windows PC, the default emote button is B; on a PlayStation 5 controller, it’s the left button on the D-pad. (You can change which emotes are selected in the Armory.) Just one player needs to have the Rock, Paper, Scissors emote to play. The second player will just have to interact with the original player using the emote. Both players can choose which move to make (rock, paper, or scissors) using the D-pad or arrow keys.

Helldivers 2 has a couple more joint emotes beyond the Rock, Paper, Scissors one. Most importantly, you can hug your pals.