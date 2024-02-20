 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

You can play Rock, Paper, Scissors in Helldivers 2

Here’s how

By Nicole Carpenter
Two helldivers standing next to each other in Helldivers 2. They have small spotlights on them because they just had a great victory. They’re also wearing two different suits of armor. Image: Arrowhead Game Studios/PlayStation PC LLC via Polygon
Nicole Carpenter is a senior reporter specializing in investigative features about labor issues in the game industry, as well as the culture of games.

Helldivers 2 has had one heck of a time since it was released on Feb. 8, and it’s easy to see why: The third-person shooter is both hilarious and explosively fun. It’s also filled with little moments that add up to one special experience. One example of Helldivers 2’s attention to detail is in its emotes. There are plenty of two-person emotes that emphasize the cooperative experience, including one that lets you play Rock, Paper, Scissors.

The Rock, Paper, Scissors emote is available as part of the Warbonds acquisitions menu, which is basically a battle pass. This particular emote is on page eight, and you’ve got to unlock a ton of stuff to reach it. It costs 50 medals once you get there, but you’ve got to spend hundreds to get that far. Helldivers 2 lets you earn medals by completing missions, so get to it.

Once you’ve acquired the emote, just use it while another player is around — otherwise you’ll be playing alone. On Windows PC, the default emote button is B; on a PlayStation 5 controller, it’s the left button on the D-pad. (You can change which emotes are selected in the Armory.) Just one player needs to have the Rock, Paper, Scissors emote to play. The second player will just have to interact with the original player using the emote. Both players can choose which move to make (rock, paper, or scissors) using the D-pad or arrow keys.

Helldivers 2 has a couple more joint emotes beyond the Rock, Paper, Scissors one. Most importantly, you can hug your pals.

