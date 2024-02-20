Magic: The Gathering’s mega-popular Universes Beyond collection has already traveled the cosmos with Doctor Who, waged battle across Middle-earth in search of the One Ring, and dropped in on a few rounds of Fortnite. Now the original trading card game arrives in the Wasteland with four Fallout-themed decks for the multiplayer Commander format, along with some amazing reprints and alternate art treatments waiting inside Collector Boosters.

Publisher Wizards of the Coast revealed the new cards during its Weekly MTG streaming program on Tuesday. The biggest reveal is the return of Ravages of War, an older Magic card that takes the nuclear option by destroying every land on the table — even your own! There’s also a fancy new Sol Ring, always good for two colorless mana, that comes emblazoned with the Pip-Boy himself. We’ve included several dozen more previews below:

The bulk of the reveals are for Commander, a multiplayer format with decks that include 99 cards assembled around a singular leader. According to lead designer Annie Sardelis, these four Fallout decks have been created with some very different playstyles in mind. Full reveals are planned for each decklist between now and launch on March 8.

Scrappy Survivors

Scrappy Survivors is an aura- and equipment-heavy deck that includes fan favorites like Dogmeat, the DJ Three Dog, former astronaut Sofia Daguerre, and a cameo from companion Nick Valentine.

Science!

The Science! deck’s face card is Dr. Madison Li. Expect this artifact-heavy deck to generate lots of energy that can be used to power creatures or draw additional cards. It also includes a Saga card, a multi-step style of card that will play a pivotal role in bringing some of Fallout’s many questlines to life.

Mutant Menace

The Mutant Menace deck is where you’ll find super mutants, ghouls, and Fallout 76’s cutest cryptid, Mothman. It also introduces a new rad counter mechanic, which can help power up certain residents of the wasteland.

Hail, Caesar

Finally, the Hail, Caesar deck will include lots of militants from the world of Fallout. In addition to dealing damage, players will end up sacrificing lots of cards in this deck to power up their end-game moves. Expect the Squad keyword, introduced with 2023’s Warhammer 40,000-inspired Commander decks, to make a reappearance here.

Collector Boosters

