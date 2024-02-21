All the biggest announcements from Nintendo’s February 2024 Partner Direct

Nintendo has been relatively silent on what’s in store for 2024 — until today. The company’s first Direct of the year didn’t show off what the company was releasing first party; instead, we got a good look at what some of its partners are set to release. We’re getting a new Endless Ocean game, a remastered Epic Mickey, and we now know that Grounded and Pentiment will be the first Xbox titles to hit the Switch as a part of Microsoft’s new cross-platform strategy.

If you didn’t watch the 23-minute Direct live, here are all the announcements, trailers, news, and more that you may have missed.

Grounded

Xbox recently announced that it would be bringing many of its first-party games to other platforms. The first one revealed during the Nintendo Direct was Grounded, a survival and crafting co-op game that has players exploring a huge backyard after they’re shrunk down. It’s like Honey, I Shrunk the Kids but with much larger stakes. It’s set to hit the Switch on April 16.

Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist

The Nintendo Direct took a brief, somber tone for Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist, the sequel to 2021’s Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights. It takes place in the Land of Fumes, where you’ll connect with Homunculi, artificial beings who were created to help the former kingdom gain control. This action platformer will release later this year.

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure

Indie studio Furniture & Mattress debuted its first game, Arranger during the Nintendo Direct. It follows Jemma, who ventures out into the world, only to find it governed by fear. It features some unique grid-based gameplay that creates some striking visuals. It’s set to launch on Switch, PS5, PC, Mac, and Netflix this summer.

Unicorn Overlord

Vanillaware, the team behind 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, is set to release its new tactical RPG Unicorn Overlord on March 8. In the meantime, Switch players can now download the demo to get a headstart. It’s unclear how long the demo is at the time, but progress will transfer over to the full game once it’s released.

Monster Hunter Stories

Instead of just fighting monsters, you can ride them (and still do battle) in the Monster Hunter Stories franchise. The first game in that series, which was released in Japan in 2016, is finally making its way to the Nintendo Switch (along with PC and PS4). Nintendo mentioned during the Direct that it’ll have updated graphics and new content, including a new Museum mode. It’s set to release this summer.

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

Disney continues its push back into video games with a reminder that the company once published its own. Epic Mickey originally debuted on the Wii back in 2010 — almost 14 years ago now — and now it’s coming to the Switch. Rebrushed is a “faithful remake,” according to the trailer, with upgraded visuals. There isn’t a firm release date yet, but it’s expected to hit the Switch later in 2024.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

If you can’t get enough of Shin Megami Tensei 5 (or other Atlus RPGs in general), you’re in luck: A complete edition of the game with a new storyline, new locations, and more demons called Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance will release for the Switch on June 21. You can also still play the original version from 2021 if you can’t wait.

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection

These aren’t the EA games you might be thinking of. Star Wars: Battlefront was first released in 2004, with a sequel following in 2005. You can revisit those classic games in the aptly named Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection, which features both games, including bonus maps and heroes like Asajj Ventress and Kit Fisto. You can preorder it now before its release on March 14.

South Park: Snow Day

Everybody loves a snow day... right? In the newest South Park game, you play as a new kid who is drawn into a long-running fantasy world where school has been canceled for the day and the snow war is on. This is the franchise’s first co-op game, which will have you teaming up with classic characters like Cartman and Kenny to battle your foes. South Park: Snow Day is set to release on March 26.

Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream

Face the past and the present of this MMO come to life in the upcoming Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream. Choose a character, and take part in 20-person raids. There isn’t a release date yet, but it’s set to hit the Switch later this year.

Gundam Breaker 4

Gundam has something for everybody, and a lot of it will be available in Gundam Breaker 4, out on Switch, PS4, PS5, and PC later this year. Build the ultimate Gunpla by collecting parts and abilities over multiple missions. You can even pose them in a new Diorama Mode, which is all many of us want for our models, really. It’ll release later this year.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble

The long-running monkey rolling game is back in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble. The upcoming title offers over 200 stages, a new Spin Dash move, a new co-op mode, and robust character customization. You can either play in four-player co-op or, for the first time, you can join up to 16 players in a series of other minigames, including racing. You can pre-order it now ahead of release on June 25.

World of Goo 2

Many of us are excited about World of Goo 2, and now we have a release date. According to a new trailer at the Nintendo Direct, the sequel to the classic indie puzzler will release on May 23. It features a lot of the same gameplay from the first one, along with new Goo Balls to help with more than 64 levels. Right now, it’s a Nintendo console exclusive.

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

Fantasy Life i was announced at the Nintendo Partner Direct in February 2023 and made another appearance on Wednesday. The next game in the role-playing life sim series will feature a new deserted island to explore and rebuild. Liked in many life sim games, you can customize your character and your new settlement; the twist is that you can take on up to 14 different roles, called Lives. We also now have a release date: Oct. 10.

Another Crab’s Treasure

You’ve probably played a soulslike but have you ever played one as a crab? Developer Aggro Crab (fitting), has you playing as Krill, a crab who has to travel through an underwater world that’s under the influence of a curse. Aggro Crab also promises a ton of other crabs. It’s set to launch on April 25 on Switch, but also on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and PS5. It’ll also be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

Penny’s Big Breakaway

Penny’s Big Breakaway stars Penny and her yo-yo (named... Yo-Yo) as they try to escape a penguin army through a series of platforming levels. Yo-Yo is your main tool here, and you can perform a series of tricks to make it across. It leads to some unique-looking gameplay. Oh, and it’s now out on Switch, PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X.

Suika Game Multi-Player Mode Expansion Pack

Suika Game is an adorable take on Tetris, where players stack various fruits to clear them from the board. While there was an online leaderboard, there wasn’t any multiplayer. However, it was announced at the Nintendo Direct that the game will be getting a multiplayer expansion pack DLC that supports local two-player co-op, and it’s available now.

Pepper Grinder

Pepper is a pirate who’s stranded on an island, but thankfully, she’s going to get some help. This retro-inspired platformer is fast-moving, colorful, and full of interesting things to do with your drill, named Grinder. Ahead of the game’s release on March 28, you can now play a demo on the Nintendo Switch (there was one made available previously during Steam Next Fest).

Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!

Game Freak’s take on solitaire was a cult hit on the Nintendo 3DS, and it got a mobile port last year to Apple Arcade. Now, Switch players can race horses and play cards in this new version, out now.

Pentiment

While Grounded’s move to the Switch kicked off the Nintendo Partner Direct, Pentiment from Xbox-owned Obsidian Entertainment will be the first title to hit the Switch. This choice-driven historical mystery has a striking look inspired by 16th-century book illustrations, and follows an artist named Andreas who must solve a series of murders in the small town of Tassing in Bavaria. It’ll be out on Switch on Thursday, Feb. 22.

New games coming to Nintendo Switch Online

To cap off the small string of Xbox announcements, Nintendo also announced that five retro Rare games will be coming to Nintendo Switch Online on Wednesday. This includes well-known classics like Killer Instinct, along with some more niche titles like Snake Rattle N Roll and R.C. Pro-Am. These were all developed by Rare back when it made games exclusively for Nintendo consoles, but since Rare is now owned by Xbox, they technically count as Xbox games, too.

Endless Ocean: Luminous

This Nintendo Partner Direct’s “one more thing” wasn’t Mother 3, but Endless Ocean: Luminous, the first sequel in the scuba diving series since Endless Ocean 2: Adventures of the Deep, which first released all the way back in 2009 in Japan for the Wii. It still features a lot of the same exploration gameplay, but it now features a massive multiplayer mode, with support for up to 30 divers, along with a mechanic that changes the ocean each time you dive. It’s set to release exclusively for the Switch on May 2.