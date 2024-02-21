 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watermelon puzzler Suika Game gets multiplayer mode, available now

The paid DLC is out now

By Nicole Carpenter
Two player Suika Game, showing two boxes full of fruit Image: Aladdin X
Nicole Carpenter is a senior reporter specializing in investigative features about labor issues in the game industry, as well as the business and culture of games.

Japanese puzzle game Suika Game is getting local multiplayer, Nintendo announced during its February Nintendo Direct on Wednesday. The paid downloadable content pack is out now for $2.25. A bundle that includes Suika Game and the multiplayer DLC costs $5.24.

The two-player Suika Game DLC includes three new modes: original, time limit, and attack. Original is just Suika Game but for two players through local co-op, and the person with the highest score at end wins. Time limit is a five-minute rush for the highest score, while the attack mode means you can send fruit to your opponent in hopes of knocking them out. Most nights, my husband and I end up passing the Nintendo Switch back-and-forth between each other to play Suika Game, so this is probably one of my more anticipated announcements.

Nintendo also announced during the Nintendo Direct that online multiplayer will be added to the DLC pack in the future.

Suika Game has basically been my life since I started playing it at the end of last year. The game was originally released a couple years ago in Japan, but came to the Nintendo Switch eShop in October. It’s a deceptively simple puzzle game where you drop fruits of varying sizes into a large box. Two of the same fruit combine into the next size up when they touch; the goal is to organize them in such a way to maximize combinations Tetris-style to clear the board and keep earning points.

Suika Game is only available on the Nintendo Switch for most players, except in Japan, where it’s also on Apple iOS.

