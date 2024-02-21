Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition breaks Bandai Namco site

Ahead of Elden Ring’s new Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, which was officially announced on Wednesday, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have opened up preorders for a brand new Collector’s Edition of the game.
Alongside the June 21 release date, Shadow of the Erdtree will launch with an impressive Collector’s Edition that includes a big statue of Messmer the Impaler, the official soundtrack, and a hardcover artbook. There are two versions of the Collector’s Edition: one with a code for the DLC and another with a game disc. The Bandai Namco website is broken right now, likely due to Elden Ring fans trying to preorder — but the Japanese website gives us a hint as to pricing. The DLC code Collector’s Edition will cost 39,160 yen or roughly $260, while the physical disc version will cost 43,780 yen or around $290. The European site is currently up, too, with the Collector’s Edition going for 249.99€.
Quantities are limited, according to the website.
On the PlayStation website, there are several special digital editions which range in price from $49.99 to $99.99. The Deluxe Edition includes a digital artbook and soundtrack, as well as a gesture. The $79.99 digital edition just includes Elden Ring, the expansion, and the bonus gesture, while the $49.99 one just has the expansion.
We’ll update this page when preorders are up on the United States site.
Here are the full details from Bandai Namco:
Base Editions
ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree – the standard version of the expansion, available digitally on all platforms.
ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Edition – Special packaged bundle including the ELDEN RING base game (disc) and the ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree expansion (digital); physical retail versions are available only for PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S; available digitally on all platforms.
Premium Editions
Premium Bundle – includes the ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree expansion and comes with digital art book and digital soundtrack bonus content for the expansion. Available digitally on all platforms.
Deluxe Edition – includes the ELDEN RING base game, the ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, and comes with digital art books and digital soundtracks for both the base game and the expansion. Available digitally on all platforms.
Collector’s Edition (Limited Quantity)
ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition – includes a single voucher code of the selected platform for the ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree expansion and comes with a (46cm) statue of “Messmer the Impaler,” 40-page physical art book, and digital soundtrack. Quantities of the ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition are limited.
Exclusive Merchandise Pre-order (Limited Quantity)
Available only in the Bandai Namco Entertainment Store in very limited quantities, pre-orders are now available for the ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Helmet of Messmer the Impaler. This exclusive item includes a one-of-a-kind display piece made for the most discerning, distinguished, and dripped out Tarnished. This elaborate replica helmet of the imposing Messmer the Impaler is crafted with precise detail and comes with a numbered certificate of authenticity. This item is available only while supplies last and will ship timed with the expansion launch on June 21. This is a collectible item only and does not include any game content.
Loading comments...