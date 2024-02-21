Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition breaks Bandai Namco site

Ahead of Elden Ring’s new Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, which was officially announced on Wednesday, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have opened up preorders for a brand new Collector’s Edition of the game.

Alongside the June 21 release date, Shadow of the Erdtree will launch with an impressive Collector’s Edition that includes a big statue of Messmer the Impaler, the official soundtrack, and a hardcover artbook. There are two versions of the Collector’s Edition: one with a code for the DLC and another with a game disc. The Bandai Namco website is broken right now, likely due to Elden Ring fans trying to preorder — but the Japanese website gives us a hint as to pricing. The DLC code Collector’s Edition will cost 39,160 yen or roughly $260, while the physical disc version will cost 43,780 yen or around $290. The European site is currently up, too, with the Collector’s Edition going for 249.99€.

Quantities are limited, according to the website.

On the PlayStation website, there are several special digital editions which range in price from $49.99 to $99.99. The Deluxe Edition includes a digital artbook and soundtrack, as well as a gesture. The $79.99 digital edition just includes Elden Ring, the expansion, and the bonus gesture, while the $49.99 one just has the expansion.

We’ll update this page when preorders are up on the United States site.

Here are the full details from Bandai Namco: