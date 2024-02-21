Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree pre-order guide

Nearly two years after the debut of Elden Ring, FromSoftware has finally announced a June 21 release date for the DLC. As you might expect, Shadow of the Erdtree is currently only available in digital format from online outlets, with the exception of the massive collector’s edition being sold through Bandai Namco.

Standard and premium versions of the DLC are currently available to pre-order through Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation, which can include digital extras, with some versions even being bundled with the base game. Placing a pre-order for any edition of Shadow of the Erdtree grants access to the Ring of Miquella gesture when the DLC launches.

Below, we’ve detailed every version and bundle of Shadow of the Erdtree currently available to pre-order, where you can buy them, and what specific bonuses you can expect.

Shadow of the Erdtree standard edition preorder

The standalone version of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is only $39.99 and is available digitally through Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Shadow of the Erdtree premium edition pre-order

For an extra $10, you can pre-order the $49.99 Premium Bundle for Steam, Xbox or PlayStation. The Premium Bundle includes the DLC in addition to a digital soundtrack and artbook, but just note that you’ll still need to purchase a copy of the base game to play.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree edition pre-order

If you don’t already own a copy of Elden Ring, you’ll want to check out the bundled Shadow of the Erdtree edition, which includes the base game and the DLC for just $79.99. This version of the game can be found on the Xbox and PlayStation digital storefronts.

Shadow of the Erdtree deluxe edition pre-order

The Deluxe Edition for Shadow of the Erdtree includes the same digital soundtrack and artbook included in the premium bundle but also includes a copy of the base game. This $99.99 DLC bundle is available from Xbox and PlayStation.

Shadow of the Erdtree collector’s edition pre-order

Finally, the $249.99 Collector’s Edition is available exclusively for Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation from the Bandai Namco online store. The collector’s edition includes a 40-page physical art book, a digital copy of the soundtrack, and a 46cm figure of Messmer the Impaler. Just note that this bundle doesn’t include a copy of the base game, so you’ll need to purchase that separately.

If you want to add even more loot from the forgotten lands to your curio shelf, Bandai Namco is also producing an uncanny replica of the Helmet of Messmer the Impaler. This rusty reptilian helm will set you back $189.99, with copies available exclusively through Bandai Namco. Each helmet comes packaged with a stand and a certificate of authenticity.