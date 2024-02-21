Elden Ring fans will return to the Lands Between this summer with the release of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. FromSoftware’s major new expansion to its 2022 open-world action-role-playing game promises an all-new story, with new enemies to face and new weapons, armor, and spells to equip.

After more than two years, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will send players somewhere new, the Land of Shadow, for what promises to be a challenging adventure. FromSoftware’s DLC typically contains the developer’s hardest bosses and enemies, so expect a major test of abilities.

And while FromSoftware is keeping many details about Shadow of the Erdtree under wraps, here’s what we know about the DLC, based on its reveal trailer.

When does Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree release?

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco will release Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree on June 21, 2024. The expansion will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam, just like the original Elden Ring.

Where is Shadow of the Erdtree set? How do you access the DLC?

The events of Shadow of the Erdtree take place in a new space known as the Land of Shadow. According to game director Hidetaka Miyazaki, that new land is an “entirely separate, physically separate map” that “technically occupies the same space as the Lands Between.” In other words, expect an alternate reality version of the world, similar to Dark Souls’ Artorias of the Abyss and Bloodborne’s The Old Hunters add-ons.

Miyazaki also told Eurogamer that the Land of Shadow is FromSoftware’s “largest expansion to date in terms of overall volume.”

Miyazaki says that Elden Ring players can access Shadow of the Erdtree’s Land of Shadow by visiting Miquella’s cocoon. In Elden Ring, that cocoon is only accessible after defeating Mohg, Lord of Blood, in Mohgwyn Palace.

Mohgwyn Palace can be accessed by a gateway teleporter in the Consecrated Snowfield or by using the Pureblood Knight’s Medal given by White Mask Varré at the end of his questline. In other words, Elden Ring players will need to have advanced far into the game to access Shadow of the Erdtree.

What’s the story of Shadow of the Erdtree?

Players will follow in the footsteps of Empyrean Miquella and trace his journey to the Land of Shadow, which FromSoftware describes as “a place obscured by the Erdtree where the goddess Marika first set foot.” Players will encounter other characters who are also following Miquella, but have “ulterior motives.” Miyazaki likens the player’s journey of trailing Miquella to following the blessings from the Sites of Grace in the Lands Between.

What’s new in Shadow of the Erdtree?

In addition to a new land, which Miyazaki says will be filled with large-scale legacy dungeons as well as small- to medium-scale dungeons, players can expect new boss battles, new types of enemies, and new weapons, armor, and other equipment. Shadow of the Erdtree will, of course, also feature new story elements and NPCs.

One of the biggest and most important new characters is Messmer the Impaler. He shares similar features with Malenia, Miquella’s twin sister and one of Elden Ring’s most fearsome enemies. Messmer the Impaler is revealed in Shadow of the Erdtree’s trailer sitting on a throne that appeared in the boss room where players battled Morgott, the Omen King in the Royal Capital of Leyndell. Miyazaki says that Messmer “stands on equal footing to these other demigods and children of Marika who sat around in these thrones and held the rooms of the Erdtree.” In other words, he’s a big deal, and we’ll learn why Messmer appears to have been banished to the Land of Shadow in the DLC.

Shadow of the Erdtree will also introduce other bosses, including this imposing giant walking brazier. Overall, players can expect 10 new bosses in the DLC.

The debut trailer also shows off new weapons and spells, including a dueling shield and the player character getting the flying wings of Crucible Knights. Players will also have a new hand-to-hand combat option, as shown by the trailer’s flying kick attack that looks straight out of Sekiro. Miyazaki says eight new weapon categories have also been added.

The Land of Shadow will also introduce new natural threats, including what appears to be a Death Blight swamp. FromSoft does love its hellish swaps.

How can you pre-order Shadow of the Erdtree?

Shadow of the Erdtree is now available for pre-order, and will be available in a variety of editions, including:

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree ($39.99) – the standard version of the expansion, available digitally on all platforms

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition ($79.99) – a bundle that features Elden Ring on a physical disc and a digital voucher for Shadow of the Erdtree; only available physically on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Premium Bundle ($49.99) – includes the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, a digital art book, and digital soundtrack bonus content. It’ll be available digitally on all platforms

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Deluxe Edition ($99.99) – includes the Elden Ring base game, the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, digital art books, and digital soundtracks for both the base game and the expansion; available digitally on all platforms

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition ($249.99) – includes a voucher code for the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, a 46 cm statue of Messmer the Impaler, a 40-page physical art book, and the digital soundtrack