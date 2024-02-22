We finally know Project L’s full name, and it’s 2XKO

The full name of the upcoming League of Legends fighting game has been revealed, and it’s 2XKO. Riot Games unveiled the game’s new identity on social media on Thursday, alongside new social channels on X, formerly known as Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Executive producer Tom Cannon teased the reveal in a tweet on Wednesday, sharing that this is “the last Project L update, because we’re announcing our actual name and social channels.”

The 2v2 tag-based fighter was announced in 2019, and Riot has already shown us a fair amount of what we can expect from the game. A player can control both characters on their team, or they can play with a buddy with each handling their own champion. This allows for 1v1, 2v2, or 2v1 matchups. There will also be a Fuse system that kicks in before the match starts, so each team can customize how their champs play together. For instance, one Fuse allows the use of two assists in a match instead of one.

So far, we’ve only seen a handful of the champions on the roster: Ahri, Ekko, Jinx, Katarina, Illaoi, Yasuo, and Darius are all very popular League of Legends picks with strong playstyles.

“While the game’s name is now locked, the development work continues alongside the fighting game community with more opportunities for the FGC to playtest the game in progress,” reads the press release distributed by Riot Games. “Throughout 2024 players will have the opportunity to check out playable demos of 2XKO around the world. The first stop on 2XKO’s FGC tour will be Evo Japan in April 2024. We’re also hoping to start at-home playtesting before the end of the year.”

Players can sign up to potentially join in on that at-home playtesting on the game’s official website; more details about the game will release throughout 2024.