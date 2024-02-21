Even Lego Fortnite loves a fishing minigame

Lego Fortnite is getting a fishing minigame. With the Gone Fishin’ update, v28.30, Lego Fortnite players will be able to craft a fishing rod and get to catching fishies. Lego Fortnite, for those who don’t know, isn’t really Fortnite at all — it’s a survival crafting game à la Minecraft, but using Lego bricks and minifigs.

The Gone Fishin’ update is expected to go live on Feb. 22, alongside Fortnite’s Lady Gaga event. Here’s how fishing will work: Players will craft one of four fishing rods and cast off into bodies of water. Depending on the biome’s water, the weather, and the time of day, you’ll find different fish, some of which have Legendary, rare versions. Eventually, Lego Fortnite will have a way to display the Legendary fish, so hang onto those, Epic Games said in its patch notes.

Here’s the full list of fish:

Orange Flopper

Blue Flopper

Green Flopper

Vendetta Flopper

Black and Blue Shield Fish

Purple Thermal Fish

Raven Thermal Fish

Silver Thermal Fish

Blue Slurp Fish

Purple Slurp Fish

Yellow Slurp Fish

Blue Small Fry

Cuddle Jelly Fish

Slurp Jelly Fish

Molten Spicy Fish

Made out of Lego bricks, the fish are actually very cute. In the patch notes, Epic Games shared four Lego fish: a pink jellyfish, an Orange Flopper, the Black and Blue Shield Fish, and (maybe) the Blue Slurp Fish.

You can make a fishing pole at crafting benches, while you’ll need a food processor and juicer to make a bait bucket. (Don’t use the same juicer on your own juice recipes, please. Ew.) Both items are available in four rarity tiers: common, uncommon, rare, and epic. The recipes unlock when you add certain items to your inventory. Polygon will have a full rundown on the recipes and processes shortly after the Gone Fishin’ update rolls out, as part of our Lego Fortnite guides.

With Gone Fishin’, Lego Fortnite is getting another potential villager in Turk, a skin that’s been available in Fortnite, as well as Outcast and Bob. (You can fish in Fortnite, too.)

Beyond fishing, Epic Games is adding a couple other resources to Lego Fortnite, like a shovel to dig up sand, which can then be used to craft glass. Using glass, you’ll be able to craft a Spyglass to see long distances, or a Compass to add navigation markers to your map. Crafting an Advanced Compass adds navigation markers and map markers.

You can read the full patch notes, which include a bunch of improvements and fixes, on the Epic Games website.