The best gifts for Elden Ring fans

Our collection of games, apparel, books, and other accessories is far from tarnished

By Alice Jovanée
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission.

A composite image displaying products included in the Elden Ring gift guide Photo composition: Alice Newcome-Beill/Polygon | Source images: Various
Alice Jovanée (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

Elden Ring is considered by many to be the definitive FromSoftware experience, with its dark medieval setting of deep lore penned in part by fantasy author George R.R. Martin. The brutal open-world RPG quickly became a favorite for fans of the developer’s Dark Souls franchise due to its massive boss fights and unforgiving combat. Elden Ring only became more popular with the launch of the Steam Deck, thanks to its excellent performance. And the wins keep coming, with the first expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, due to launch this summer and set to add new story beats, bosses, and build-crafting options.

Whether you’re new to the Lands Between or you’ve already slain your share of Elder Beasts, we’ve rounded up a handsome collection of loot inspired by Elden Ring, including apparel, accessories, books, and more.

Best Elden Ring games

Shadow of the Erdtree standard edition

  • $40

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Elden Ring’s first piece of DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, features a new story set in the land of Shadow, expanding the base game with additional monsters, items, bosses, and build-crafting options. And it’s now available for pre-order.

Best Elden Ring decor

Raging Wolf Mini

  • $30

Prices taken at time of publishing.

This 3.5-inch, chibi version of the Tarnished is clad in the Raging Wolf armor set, features poseable arms, and is equipped with a trusty sword to handle whatever the Lands Between can throw at them.

Rowa Fruit Candle

  • $15

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Bring home a piece of Elden Ring with this soy candle imbued with the scent of Wild-Picked Rowa Fruit, which coincidentally smells like a delicious blend of pine, cranberry, and red currant.

Pot Boy Planter

  • $45
  • $50
  • 10% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

This version of Iron Fist Alexander has laid down his arms to enjoy a life of peace and is happy to serve as a home for your succulents. Naturally, he comes packaged with a removable lid to keep out unwanted visitors.

Miriel, Pastor of Vows Plush

  • $30

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Everyone’s favorite shell-backed steward of the Church of Vows is now available in plush form. This soft version of Miriel comes complete with a Mitre, and is happy to share their knowledge of sorceries, incantations, and snuggles.

Minimalist Elden Ring Poster

  • $9
  • $11
  • 19% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

This minimalist version of Elden Ring’s cover art is available in sizes ranging from 8 by 12 inches all the way up to 30 by 40. The poster also features a summary of the game and can be printed with white or black backgrounds.

Elden Ring Message Light

  • $108
  • $120
  • 11% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

The official message light from Bandai Namco features an inspiring message set into runes, similar to what you might find in your travels in the Tarnished Lands. This accent lamp features luminescent symbols and is powered by USB.

Blaidd Werewolf plush

  • $19

Prices taken at time of publishing.

The trusted companion of Ranni the Witch can now be summoned as an adorable plush. This adorable version of Blaidd the Werewolf is equipped with a removable furry cape and plate armor, giving him appropriately high stats for physical absorption and softness.

Tarnished Lands Metal Poster

  • $49

Prices taken at time of publishing.

This metal poster featuring the world map from Elden Ring can be purchased with a matte or glossy finish, and is available to ship with an optional frame. The standard size for this print is about 18 by 12 inches, but it can also be upscaled to 26 by 18.

Best Elden Ring Books

The Art of Elden Ring

  • $54
  • $60
  • 11% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

The two-volume set of the official art of Elden Ring offers an inside look into the Lands Between with concept art and renders of the weapons, creatures, and environments featured in FromSoftware’s brutal open-world RPG.

Best Elden Ring apparel

Godfrey Crystal Wash T-Shirt

  • $17
  • $35
  • 51% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

It’s not quite a spectral lion, but it’ll do. This crystal-wash tee bears the likeness of Godfrey, the first Elden Lord, and the Beast Regent Serosh along with the Elden Ring logo.

Queen Marika Satin Shirt

  • $425

Prices taken at time of publishing.

The Lands Between Collection from Ark/8 includes an array of stylish apparel, including T-shirts, button-downs, hoodies, and jackets, all inspired by Elden Ring’s trademark grim and sparse aesthetic. While the price tag certainly isn’t for everyone, there’s no denying how great these fits look, in particular the satin shirt bearing the statue of Queen Marika.

Best Elden Ring accessories

Elden Ring Enamel Pins

  • $6

Prices taken at time of publishing.

If you’re looking for some Elden Ring-themed accents for your bag or jacket, Insert Coin makes a pair of excellent enamel pins fashioned after your trusty mount, Torrent, and two of the sweetest words in the English language.

Photo of Steam Deck hand-held gaming device on stone surface

Steam Deck

  • $349
  • $399
  • 13% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Valve’s handheld is an excellent platform for playing Elden Ring just about anywhere. FromSoftware’s open-world RPG launched just a couple of days following the Steam Deck and was among the first wave of Steam Deck-verified titles. It’s still one of the best ways to play.



