The best gifts for Elden Ring fans

Elden Ring is considered by many to be the definitive FromSoftware experience, with its dark medieval setting of deep lore penned in part by fantasy author George R.R. Martin. The brutal open-world RPG quickly became a favorite for fans of the developer’s Dark Souls franchise due to its massive boss fights and unforgiving combat. Elden Ring only became more popular with the launch of the Steam Deck, thanks to its excellent performance. And the wins keep coming, with the first expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, due to launch this summer and set to add new story beats, bosses, and build-crafting options.

Whether you’re new to the Lands Between or you’ve already slain your share of Elder Beasts, we’ve rounded up a handsome collection of loot inspired by Elden Ring, including apparel, accessories, books, and more.

Best Elden Ring games

Elden Ring $60 Prices taken at time of publishing. Elden Ring is an open-world RPG with a dark-fantasy setting full of otherworldly creatures and powerful bosses. Players must contend with these obstacles on their journey to become the next Elden Lord. $60 at Steam

Best Elden Ring decor

Raging Wolf Mini $30 Prices taken at time of publishing. This 3.5-inch, chibi version of the Tarnished is clad in the Raging Wolf armor set, features poseable arms, and is equipped with a trusty sword to handle whatever the Lands Between can throw at them. $30 at Amazon

Rowa Fruit Candle $15 Prices taken at time of publishing. Bring home a piece of Elden Ring with this soy candle imbued with the scent of Wild-Picked Rowa Fruit, which coincidentally smells like a delicious blend of pine, cranberry, and red currant. $15 at Etsy

10% off Prices taken at time of publishing. This version of Iron Fist Alexander has laid down his arms to enjoy a life of peace and is happy to serve as a home for your succulents. Naturally, he comes packaged with a removable lid to keep out unwanted visitors. $45 at Etsy

Miriel, Pastor of Vows Plush $30 Prices taken at time of publishing. Everyone’s favorite shell-backed steward of the Church of Vows is now available in plush form. This soft version of Miriel comes complete with a Mitre, and is happy to share their knowledge of sorceries, incantations, and snuggles. $30 at Youtooz

19% off Prices taken at time of publishing. This minimalist version of Elden Ring’s cover art is available in sizes ranging from 8 by 12 inches all the way up to 30 by 40. The poster also features a summary of the game and can be printed with white or black backgrounds. $9 at Etsy

11% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The official message light from Bandai Namco features an inspiring message set into runes, similar to what you might find in your travels in the Tarnished Lands. This accent lamp features luminescent symbols and is powered by USB. $108 at Bandai Namco

Blaidd Werewolf plush $19 Prices taken at time of publishing. The trusted companion of Ranni the Witch can now be summoned as an adorable plush. This adorable version of Blaidd the Werewolf is equipped with a removable furry cape and plate armor, giving him appropriately high stats for physical absorption and softness. $19 at Amazon

Tarnished Lands Metal Poster $49 Prices taken at time of publishing. This metal poster featuring the world map from Elden Ring can be purchased with a matte or glossy finish, and is available to ship with an optional frame. The standard size for this print is about 18 by 12 inches, but it can also be upscaled to 26 by 18. $49 at Displate

Best Elden Ring apparel

Iron Fist Alexander T-Shirt $28 Prices taken at time of publishing. This T-shirt bears the proud visage of Iron Fist Alexander in the style of the major arcana. Wearing this comfy, relaxed-fit tee will lend you strength when you need it most. $28 at Insert Coin

51% off Prices taken at time of publishing. It’s not quite a spectral lion, but it’ll do. This crystal-wash tee bears the likeness of Godfrey, the first Elden Lord, and the Beast Regent Serosh along with the Elden Ring logo. $17 at Bandai Namco

Queen Marika Satin Shirt $425 Prices taken at time of publishing. The Lands Between Collection from Ark/8 includes an array of stylish apparel, including T-shirts, button-downs, hoodies, and jackets, all inspired by Elden Ring’s trademark grim and sparse aesthetic. While the price tag certainly isn’t for everyone, there’s no denying how great these fits look, in particular the satin shirt bearing the statue of Queen Marika. $425 at Ark/8

Best Elden Ring accessories

Dew Talisman Keychain $14 Prices taken at time of publishing. It isn’t guaranteed to gradually restore your HP, but this keychain modeled after the Blessed Dew talisman is a tasteful accessory for any Elden Ring fan. $14 at Amazon

Elden Ring Tote Bag $15 Prices taken at time of publishing. This simple tote bag features the world map of Elden Ring on one side and the game’s logo on the other. $15 at Play-Asia

Elden Ring AirPods Pro Case $15 Prices taken at time of publishing. This glossy AirPods Pro case with gold accents features the face of Moon Princess Lani and includes a small pendant featuring the Death Curse Scar. $15 at Play-Asia