The best gifts for Elden Ring fans

Elden Ring is considered by many to be the definitive FromSoftware experience, with its dark medieval setting of deep lore penned in part by fantasy author George R.R. Martin. The brutal open-world RPG quickly became a favorite for fans of the developer’s Dark Souls franchise due to its massive boss fights and unforgiving combat. Elden Ring only became more popular with the launch of the Steam Deck, thanks to its excellent performance. And the wins keep coming, with the first expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, due to launch this summer and set to add new story beats, bosses, and build-crafting options.
Whether you’re new to the Lands Between or you’ve already slain your share of Elder Beasts, we’ve rounded up a handsome collection of loot inspired by Elden Ring, including apparel, accessories, books, and more.
Best Elden Ring games
Elden Ring
- $60
Elden Ring is an open-world RPG with a dark-fantasy setting full of otherworldly creatures and powerful bosses. Players must contend with these obstacles on their journey to become the next Elden Lord.
Shadow of the Erdtree standard edition
- $40
Elden Ring’s first piece of DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, features a new story set in the land of Shadow, expanding the base game with additional monsters, items, bosses, and build-crafting options. And it’s now available for pre-order.
Best Elden Ring decor
Raging Wolf Mini
- $30
This 3.5-inch, chibi version of the Tarnished is clad in the Raging Wolf armor set, features poseable arms, and is equipped with a trusty sword to handle whatever the Lands Between can throw at them.
Rowa Fruit Candle
- $15
Bring home a piece of Elden Ring with this soy candle imbued with the scent of Wild-Picked Rowa Fruit, which coincidentally smells like a delicious blend of pine, cranberry, and red currant.
Pot Boy Planter
- $45
- $50
- 10% off
This version of Iron Fist Alexander has laid down his arms to enjoy a life of peace and is happy to serve as a home for your succulents. Naturally, he comes packaged with a removable lid to keep out unwanted visitors.
Miriel, Pastor of Vows Plush
- $30
Everyone’s favorite shell-backed steward of the Church of Vows is now available in plush form. This soft version of Miriel comes complete with a Mitre, and is happy to share their knowledge of sorceries, incantations, and snuggles.
Minimalist Elden Ring Poster
- $9
- $11
- 19% off
This minimalist version of Elden Ring’s cover art is available in sizes ranging from 8 by 12 inches all the way up to 30 by 40. The poster also features a summary of the game and can be printed with white or black backgrounds.
Elden Ring Message Light
- $108
- $120
- 11% off
The official message light from Bandai Namco features an inspiring message set into runes, similar to what you might find in your travels in the Tarnished Lands. This accent lamp features luminescent symbols and is powered by USB.
Blaidd Werewolf plush
- $19
The trusted companion of Ranni the Witch can now be summoned as an adorable plush. This adorable version of Blaidd the Werewolf is equipped with a removable furry cape and plate armor, giving him appropriately high stats for physical absorption and softness.
Tarnished Lands Metal Poster
- $49
This metal poster featuring the world map from Elden Ring can be purchased with a matte or glossy finish, and is available to ship with an optional frame. The standard size for this print is about 18 by 12 inches, but it can also be upscaled to 26 by 18.
Best Elden Ring Books
Road to the Erdtree Manga
- $10
- $13
- 25% off
The official Elden Ring manga, Road to the Erdtree, is a three-volume set illustrated by Nikiichi Tobita that follows a Tarnished by the name of Aseo on their journey to become the next Elden Lord,
The Art of Elden Ring
- $54
- $60
- 11% off
The two-volume set of the official art of Elden Ring offers an inside look into the Lands Between with concept art and renders of the weapons, creatures, and environments featured in FromSoftware’s brutal open-world RPG.
Best Elden Ring apparel
Iron Fist Alexander T-Shirt
- $28
This T-shirt bears the proud visage of Iron Fist Alexander in the style of the major arcana. Wearing this comfy, relaxed-fit tee will lend you strength when you need it most.
Godfrey Crystal Wash T-Shirt
- $17
- $35
- 51% off
It’s not quite a spectral lion, but it’ll do. This crystal-wash tee bears the likeness of Godfrey, the first Elden Lord, and the Beast Regent Serosh along with the Elden Ring logo.
Queen Marika Satin Shirt
- $425
The Lands Between Collection from Ark/8 includes an array of stylish apparel, including T-shirts, button-downs, hoodies, and jackets, all inspired by Elden Ring’s trademark grim and sparse aesthetic. While the price tag certainly isn’t for everyone, there’s no denying how great these fits look, in particular the satin shirt bearing the statue of Queen Marika.
Best Elden Ring accessories
Elden Ring Enamel Pins
- $6
If you’re looking for some Elden Ring-themed accents for your bag or jacket, Insert Coin makes a pair of excellent enamel pins fashioned after your trusty mount, Torrent, and two of the sweetest words in the English language.
Dew Talisman Keychain
- $14
It isn’t guaranteed to gradually restore your HP, but this keychain modeled after the Blessed Dew talisman is a tasteful accessory for any Elden Ring fan.
Elden Ring Tote Bag
- $15
This simple tote bag features the world map of Elden Ring on one side and the game’s logo on the other.
Elden Ring AirPods Pro Case
- $15
This glossy AirPods Pro case with gold accents features the face of Moon Princess Lani and includes a small pendant featuring the Death Curse Scar.
Elden Ring Messenger Bag
- $40
This is a tasteful, pine-green messenger bag with a magnetic closure and embroidered gold rune accents with enough pockets and compartments for all of your keepsakes.
Steam Deck
- $349
- $399
- 13% off
Valve’s handheld is an excellent platform for playing Elden Ring just about anywhere. FromSoftware’s open-world RPG launched just a couple of days following the Steam Deck and was among the first wave of Steam Deck-verified titles. It’s still one of the best ways to play.
