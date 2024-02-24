We’re enjoying the heck out of Helldivers 2, despite its glaring queue-related issues. Since the game launched, its developer has struggled to meet demand with adequate server space, resulting in many players sitting in the queue rather than on the battlefield. However, we think the game’s worth buying because of its frenetic, bug- and robot-crushing co-op action.

If you’re ready to join Super Earth’s first line of offense and enlist in the Helldivers, you can save 17% on Helldivers 2 at Green Man Gaming when you use the code FEB17 at checkout. There’s no shortage of other fantastic gaming deals this weekend, including a trio of Humble bundles featuring Destiny 2, Street Fighter, and more. The entire Doom franchise is also discounted by 76% on Steam.

As we do every weekend, we’re providing you with our favorite deals from the worlds of gaming and entertainment, plus the scoop on the best-selling products that have made a recent appearance on our site.

The best gaming deals this week

It's no secret that Helldivers 2 has infected the internet with its love of liberty, democracy, and friendly fire (its myriad networking issues are, sadly, just as well known). If you’re ready to join the fight to keep Super Earth safe, you can get a copy for Windows PC via Steam at Green Man Gaming for $33.19 when you use the code FEB17 at checkout. (was $39.99). Helldivers 2 is a must-play for fans of co-op shooters, playing rock-paper-scissors with other players, or for folks who love the satirical tones of the Starship Troopers film.

Humble has been knocking out of the park lately. Its current trio of awesome game bundles all cost $20 or less, support some great charities, and will be available well into next week. If you want to test your brain, we recommend checking out the $15 Mind-Bending Masterpiece bundle which includes puzzle games like The Witness, The Talos Principle, Manifold Garden, Superliminal, and three more excellent titles.

The last expansion for Destiny 2, The Final Shape, doesn’t launch until Jun. 4, which means you’ve still got plenty of time to catch up on its massive catalog of content. Thankfully, there’s a way to do this without shelling out a bunch of cash The Story so Far Bundle is just $20 you’ll get access to every major expansion for Destiny 2, including Shadowkeep, Beyond Light, The Witch Queen, and Lightfall. You’ll also get access to the smaller content drops like the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack, and The Forsaken Pack, making this bundle the easiest way to get into Destiny 2. For an additional $20 you’ll also get access to the Lightfall annual pass, which includes all of the special missions and dungeons that have been added since Lightfall’s launch.

Finally, you can get access to every mainline Street Fighter game, a 34% off coupon for Street Fighter 6 on Steam, and over 50 other classic Capcom titles for $20 with the Capcom Cup Bundle. The centerpiece of this bundle is Capcom Arcade Stadium and Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium, which serve as hubs for the classic coin-op games featured in this bundle like Commando, Ghosts ‘n Goblins, Knights of the Round, and many more.

While the Capcom Arcade Stadium duo includes the majority of the games in the Street Fighter franchise, you’ll also get access to the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, which features most iterations of Street Fighter from 1987 to 1999, including the Street Fighter Alpha trilogy.

Right now, you can get a comprehensive collection of every game in the Legendary Doom franchise for just $27.36. This massive bundle normally goes for $114.94 and includes the classic and enhanced versions of the original Doom trilogy in addition to the lesser-known Doom 64, originally released exclusively for the Nintendo 64 back in 1997.

What makes this bundle an especially good deal is that it includes the 2016 version of Doom, which brought the game back into the limelight with its brutal melee kills, fast combat, and a heavy-metal soundtrack composed by the incomparable Mick Gordon. The deluxe edition of Doom Eternal, the follow-up to Doom 2016, is also packaged in this bundle alongside its two-part Ancient Gods DLC, the classic Doom sounds pack, and the Demonic Slayer cosmetic skin.

For those who didn’t see this deal earlier in the week, Dell is offering a complementary $75 gift card when you purchase a Nintendo Switch OLED. The Nintendo handheld is priced at its usual $349.99, but you’ll get the same one-year Nintendo warranty, and the gift card can be spent on a variety of games and accessories available through Dell, including Super Mario Bros. Wonder or the Astro A10 Gen 2 wired headset. The gift card is delivered via email within 20 days of your purchase and is valid at the Dell store up to 90 days after you get it.

The top-selling stuff on Polygon this week

The best entertainment deals this week

If you’re looking for an inexpensive way to jump into the Pokémon TCG, Amazon is currently discounting the Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box. Normally $54.99, this box full of booster packs, card sleeves, and other goodies is discounted to $39.92. Each Elite Trainer box includes a total of nine Paldean Fates booster packs, 45 energy cards, 65 card sleeves, six damage counter dice, a pair of status counters, a coin-flip die, and to top it all off, a single full-art foil promo code featuring shiny Mimikyu.

The core HeroQuest tabletop game system and its associated expansions are discounted at both GameStop and Amazon, with some options on sale for their lowest price ever. The basic second-edition core set contains everything you need to start playing this classic, action-oriented dungeon crawler, and comes packaged with a wealth of unpainted miniatures of monsters and heroes, plus thematic set dressing. Normally $134.99, the core set can be picked up from GameStop for just $66.48. The deal isn’t quite as tempting at Amazon (about $83), but it’s nevertheless a steep discount.

If you’re looking for even more ways to enjoy HeroQuest, GameStop is also discounting a pair of expansions. Both the Kellar’s Keep and Return of the Witch Lord quest packs are currently discounted to just $21.99 (normally $33.99). Each quest pack contains new narrative-driven adventures in addition to a number of new miniatures and map tiles that can be used to build out your own original campaigns.

Other expansions are on sale at Amazon; both The Mage of the Mirror and The Frozen Horror quest packs are discounted to around $33 each (normally $44.99). Just like the other HeroQuest expansions, you’ll find a collection of new miniatures, spells, and quests to enhance your experience.

Target is offering a $10 gift card when you purchase select Lego sets over $50 this weekend, including some models that are already discounted. Some of the more tempting models included in this deal are the Lego Star Wars AT-TE Walker, the Lego DeLorean from Back to the Future complete with minifigs of Marty and Doc Brown. However, if you were going to buy just one, we’d recommend our personal favorite, the Lego Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block, which serves as a massive 2,064piece tribute to one of the best games of the 64-bit era.

