MTG’s Assassin’s Creed set was probably the least interesting part of MagicCon Chicago

Wizards of the Coast arrived in Chicago this past weekend with an armful of announcements for Magic: The Gathering, but the best one could easily fit inside your pocket. It’s called Bloomburrow, and it’s the most charming thing to happen to the collectible card game in a long while. A news release, dropped Monday, reveals a few more details on the its pint-sized heroes plus set release dates for the first half of the year. Let’s dip in.

Fallout Commander

First up come the rest of the preview cards for Magic’s highly anticipated Fallout set for the Commander format. Polygon revealed the complete decklist for the Scrappy Survivors deck on Monday, and Wizards itself revealed the details for the Science! deck over the weekend during its panel in Chicago. Below you’ll find a gallery of all the cards Fallout discussed over the weekend.

Grid View

Fallout decks arrive on March 8 at retail, with pre-orders currently available at your friendly local game store, on Amazon, and elsewhere. Wizards will also have a special Secret Lair x Fallout drops, which will only be available online. They’re titled Vault Boy, Points of Interest, and S.P.E.C.I.A.L. and will be available in regular ($29.99) and foil editions ($39.99) at MagicSecretLair.com soon.

Outlaws of Thunder Junction

Beyonce isn’t the only one going country this year. Described as “Magic’s rowdiest set,” the Western-themed Outlaws of Thunder Junction is a return to the TCG’s main storyline. According to the official description, it picks up where the Phyrexian invasion left off and focuses on a band of evildoers lead by Oko. Snippets of fiction begin dropping March 18, with previews kicking off March 26. The digital release date, via Magic: The Gathering - Arena, is set for April 16 with the physical release landing on April 19. Pre-orders are now live, and below you’ll find all the cards discussed this weekend.

Grid View

Modern Horizons 3

Magic’s Modern Horizons 3 promises to be a landmark release this year, especially as it stands in opposition to all the branded IP from Universes Beyond flying around. Traditionally Modern Horizons releases are Wizards’ way to level-set existing card availability and drop some important new releases, and this one looks like it’s going to be a big one. Pre-orders are now open.

Its release also appears to mark the introduction of the Draft format in Magic: The Gathering - Arena. We’ll likely hear more on how that’s going to work closer to release. Previews kick off May 21 and end March 31, with the digital release coming on June 11 and the physical release happening June 14. A gallery of all the cards discussed this weekend are below.

Assassin’s Creed

In addition to yet more bewildering information on how the Animus works, Magic’s partnership with Ubisoft on Assassin’s Creed will introduce a new kind of booster, called the Beyond Booster. It comes with just seven cards, but it will include special alternate art for certain thematic cards in the set. Pre-orders are currently available, and there’s a special Secret Lair on the way as well. Previews will go fast, starting on June 18 and ending on the 21st. Physical release is on July 5. We’ve included all the preview cards below.

Grid View

Bloomburrow

Finally, the most unique set revealed over the weekend is called Bloomburrow, and it’s the first all-animal plane in the history of Magic. The main characters shown in key art from Narendra Bintara Adi (above) include a bat, a weasel, a mouse, and a rabbit alongside the most adorable little magical treefrog I think I’ve ever seen. Here’s the official description:

Welcome to Valley, the bucolic and vibrant home to the animalfolk of Bloomburrow, Magic’s first all-animal plane. It’s a place where big adventures await even the smallest who are bold, inquisitive, and heroic, while those with more homespun and peaceable yearnings can enjoy the tranquil life. But peace is endangered in Valley as the delicate balance of nature is threatened, and the elemental calamity beasts and the Great-Night Owl imperil the lives of its inhabitants. The animalfolk will have to band together to defend their homes. Led by Mabel, a mousefolk mother and reluctant hero, a party will strike out to investigate what has befallen a neighboring town. Along the way, they’ll be joined by a remarkable companion from a faraway land. In Bloomburrow, stouthearted heroes and overwhelming calamity beasts will come face to face in a struggle to restore the delicate balance of the land.

Bloomburrow previews kick off on July 9, before coming to a close on July 19. The digital release, via Magic: The Gathering - Arena, arrives on July 30 with physical release landing on Aug. 2 — just in time for this year’s Gen Con in Indianapolis. We’ve included a gallery of all the cards discussed this weekend below. Pre-orders are available now.