Lofi Girl’s world just keeps getting bigger and bigger. The YouTube channel known for the online radio stream “lofi hip hop radio — beats to relax/study to” launched two new music streams on Monday. The first is “peaceful piano radio” starring Lofi Girl and the second is a “dark ambient radio” stream featuring Synthwave Boy.

More than 12,700 viewers tuned in to listen to the stream debuting Lofi Girl’s new piano tunes. Prior to its release, the official social media account for Lofi Girl and Synthwave Boy shared a video on Feb. 23 that showed the two putting on their shoes to go outside. On Monday, both characters disappeared from their rooms on their respective streams. Those streams continued to play the hip hop beats and synthwave music without the characters in frame, but it left fans pondering the whereabouts of the pair.

Later on Monday, the official X account announced two new streams. Lofi Girl has a new channel called “peaceful piano radio — music to focus/study to” where she sits in bed with her cat and continues to work, and Synthwave Boy has a stream called “dark ambient radio — music to escape/dream to.” Lofi Girl’s new feed shows her in two different scenes: one on a park bench and the other in bed while twinkling piano music plays. Meanwhile, Synthwave Boy also has a new animation showing him looking up into the night sky all alone as he listens to atmospheric music.

This past week, we have been teasing at an exciting new launch! We’re super proud to introduce our 2 brand new radios to the lofi world:

- peaceful piano radio - music to focus/study to - featuring Lofi Girl

- dark ambient radio ️ - music to escape/dream to - featuring… pic.twitter.com/vY6ZGbnSEJ — Lofi Girl (@lofigirl) February 26, 2024

Previously called “Chilled Cow,” Lofi Girl is the name of both a YouTube channel and an animated character who stars in the channel’s 24-hour livestream of lo-fi hip-hop music. As the music plays, the video shows a looped animation of a girl quietly studying next to her cat. Over time, Lofi Girl has become a fixture of the internet. The YouTube channel has more than 13.9 million subscribers and has had promotional partnerships with major brands like Lego.

This latest event is yet another example of how the lore and world around Lofi girl has grown over time. Initially, viewers only saw Lofi Girl in her room and that was it. However, in spring of 2023, Lofi Girl disappeared from her study and introduced us to a new character: a boy who listens to Synthwave with his dog. Since then, we’ve gotten new tidbits on the character via different collaborations and projects tied to Lofi Girl.

Besides the new Synthwave Boy, we’ve gotten other glimpses at the larger life and lore behind the character. In fall 2023, she left her room and we saw her star in a music video called “Snowman,” where we see her walk around the city alone and reminiscence about playing in the snow a a child. The creator behind the channel has also revealed details about her. According to an article translated from French via Google Translate, Lofi Girl’s name is Jade and she lives in Lyon, France. She’s also had special animations for promotional partnerships; at one point, she transformed into a Lego version of herself, and we also saw her play chess for Chess.com.

Overall, I’m just happy for Lofi Girl. It must have been so hard to listen to the same kind of music day-in and day-out for years. Now she gets to listen to a new variety for once.