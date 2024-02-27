Feb. 27 is Pokémon Day, the anniversary celebrating the Japanese launch of the original Pokémon titles for the Game Boy back in 1996. To commemorate the occasion in 2024, the Pokémon Company announced some exciting new games and updates for pre-existing titles. You can also find some excellent discounts on Pokémon gear, like apparel, collectibles, accessories, and more. Below, we’ve rounded up a collection of our favorite Pokémon Day deals, but make sure to check out our roundup of the best Pokémon gifts for fans for even more pocket monster-related merchandise.

Pokémon Squishmallows

We love Pokémon Squishmallows, and while these adorable, popular plushies were initially very difficult to find at a reasonable price, Amazon currently has Snorlax, Pikachu, and Piplup Squishmallows available for $24.99. You can even find the 14 and 20-inch versions of Clefairy and Teddiursa, the latest additions to the Pokémon Squishmallow catalog starting at $24.99.

Select Pokémon Squishmallows are discounted on Pokémon Day at Box Lunch, including 10-inch versions of Snorlax and Piplup for under $15 each.

Pokémon Game Accessories

Pokémon Legends: Z-A won’t be coming to the Switch until 2025, but if you’re still working your way through the Hisui or Paldea regions within Pokémon Scarlet or Violet, there are plenty of fun Pokémon-themed accessories for the Nintendo Switch. GameStop currently has a Pikachu version of its Enhanced Wireless Controller on sale for $54.99 (was $59.99). Target also has a pastel-colored PowerA “Sweet Friends” bundle that includes a wired controller, Switch carrying case, and a Joy-Con comfort grip together for $49.99 (was $59.99).

Pokémon Toys

GameStop will let you pick up select pairs of select Pokémon Funko Pops for $20. While this promotion excludes pre-orders for Pokémon like Wooloo, Umbreon, and Grookey, you can still pick up fan faves like Pikachu, Eevee, Caterpie, and more.

Pokémon TCG

Pre-orders for the newest Pokémon TCG expansion, Temporal Forces, are still available. If you’d like to reserve these products ahead of the Mar. 22 launch, you can find them at GameStop, Miniature Market, and the Pokémon Center. Temporal Forces adds over 160 new cards including ACE SPEC cards, new illustrations, and more than a dozen new Pokémon ex.

The Pokémon TCG Classic box is one of the best ways to re-experience the card game in its original glory. You can currently find the collector’s box on sale for $319.99 at Best Buy and Amazon, matching its lowest price ever.

The Pokémon TCG Classic box includes 180 holofoil cards with accompanying card sleeves and a trio of leatherette deck boxes along with a carrying case that doubles as a premium play surface. As an added bonus, Best Buy is also offering a free Pokémon Day 2024 Ceruledge holofoil promo card when you buy at least $15 of Pokémon TCG products. If the Pokémon TCG Classic box isn’t for you, Best Buy is offering up to 50% off a broad selection of other Pokémon TCG products as well.

Pokémon Apparel

Hot Topic is currently offering up to 60% discounts on a Pokédex worth of Pokémon-themed attire. You can scan their entire collection for your favorite monsters, but we’ve found some selections themed after the original starting lineup, Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur, in addition to trans icon, Sylveon, all of which are available for under $20.

Pokémon Accessories

Every Pokémon Trainer needs a good bag, and thankfully, there are plenty of options on sale at both GameStop and BoxLunch. A few highlights include the Loungefly Mini Backpack that features a pattern of pixelated Pokémon, a crossbody bag perfect for displaying pins, or my personal favorite, this chic Team Rocket clutch, complete with roses and the team’s “R” emblem serving as the clasp.

Pokémon Decor

Both GameStop and BoxLunch have some excellent discounts on Pokémon-themed decor perfect for your home, office, or dorm. A couple of deals that pair perfectly are this awesome Snorlax mug that’s on sale for $14.99 (was $19.99), and a single-serve coffee maker that comes packaged with its own Pokéball mug for $19.99 (was $29.99). BoxLunch also has an adorable trio of throw pillows modeled after the three original starter Pokémon (Squirtle, Bulbasaur, and Charmander) discounted to $17.43 each (was $24.90).