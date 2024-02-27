 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Halo TV series’ new clip has an unarmored Master Chief face down a Brute

The show seems to be gearing up for one of Chief’s toughest fights

By Austen Goslin
Austen Goslin

The Halo TV series’ previous episode left off with Reach under siege, and with Master Chief and the rest of the Spartans doing their best to protect what’s left of the planet. But based on Polygon’s exclusive new clip from episode 5, Chief and his team aren’t out of hot water yet.

The clip from the episode, which debuts on Thursday, shows John (Pablo Schreiber), along with a few other Spartans including Soren (Bokeem Woodbine), taking aim down a long quiet hallway. None of the Spartans have armor on, since the UNSC neglected to give it back to them before the Covenant invaded Reach, giving the whole thing an extra air of danger. All of the sudden, the threat reveals itself, as a massive Brute bursts through the ceiling wielding a gravity hammer.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Brutes in the Halo series. Most notably, they popped up in the final episode of season 1, but they didn’t get to shine as much as fans of the game might have hoped. This time time around, however, with all of the Spartans out of their armor, it seems like this Brute could put up quite a fight for Chief and his allies.

This clip comes from Halo season 2’s fifth episode. There are just three more before the eight-episode season is finished.

