A new Pokémon Legends game is coming to Switch in 2025

The Pokémon Company and Game Freak will release a new Legends game set in the franchise’s Kalos region in 2025, the companies announced during Tuesday’s Pokémon Presents showcase. The new game, Pokémon Legends Z-A, will be released on Nintendo Switch sometime next year.

Pokémon Legends Z-A’s reveal trailer was light on details, but the game will send players to Lumiose City — the Parisian-inspired central city of Pokémon X and Pokémon Y. The game’s official reveal hints at an urban redevelopment plan for Lumiose City that will “shape the city into a place that belongs to both people and Pokémon.” Beyond that, the trailer shows which Pokémon players can expect to appear in Pokémon Legends Z-A, but does not feature any gameplay.

The trailer does, however, hint at the return of Mega Evolutions, a mechanic introduced in Pokémon X and Pokémon Y.

Game Freak released Pokémon Legends: Arceus in 2022. That spinoff game sent players to the past, to a version of the Sinnoh region when it was known as the Hisui region. Given Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ historical setting, and the futuristic, almost Tron-like look of Pokémon Legends Z-A, one has to wonder if players will be sent to the future for the next Pokémon Legends game with all-new variations of Pokémon from X and Y.