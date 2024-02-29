It’s common to see install sizes and updates for modern games coming in at over 50 to 100 GB per title. That’s just the way it is these days, and it’s not likely to change. Instead of constantly deleting games to make room for these hard drive hogs, maybe it’s time get more storage for your desktop, laptop, PS5, or Steam Deck. Thankfully, our collection of the best SSD deals will help you add more SSD real estate without breaking the bank. There are hundreds of SSDs out there, but we’ll be focusing on products that are good performers, reliable, and not too expensive.

Things to know while SSD shopping For gaming, choose NVMe over SATA M.2 SSDs are available in two speed classes (SATA, NVMe), and they all look nearly identical. So, gamers should carefully seek out NVMe models, specifically ones that support PCIe 4.0 speeds (all of the SSDs in this post support it, and are PS5-compatible) If your PC supports PCIe 4.0, you'll get very fast speeds. It'll still work on PCIe 3.0 motherboards, too, just at less-than-advertised speeds. Different devices support different SSD sizes A small, but important note for your shopping journey: M.2 NVMe SSDs are available in a variety of sizes, with the two most common being 2280 and 2230. 2280 is the larger of the two and is compatible with desktops, most laptops, and the PS5, while the smaller 2230 models featured near the bottom of this post are supported in handhelds like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally. In case you're looking for 2.5-inch SATA SSDs, we won't be including those in this post. A heatsink is never a bad idea, but you may not need one Do you need a heatsink on your SSD? If you’re installing it into a PS5, then yes, you do. It’s not a bad idea on desktops and laptops, either, but it may not be necessary. We’ve included some options that have a built-in heatsink, and some that don't. FYI: equipping a bare SSD with an aftermarket model is a relatively simple and inexpensive process.

Best SSD deals for desktops, laptops, or PS5

If you’re purchasing an SSD for your desktop PC, a laptop, or a PlayStation 5, your best overall option for the money is going to be the Samsung 990 Pro. This model is available with or without a heatsink and can be found in sizes up to 4 TB.

Best Buy currently offers the 2 TB model of the 990 Pro without a heatsink for $179.99 (was $219.99), while the 4 TB version is discounted to $319.99 from its usual $409.99. You can also find the heatsink-equipped version of the 990 Pro in its 1 TB configuration for $134.99 (was $154.99), while the 2 TB and 4 TB models are on sale for $199.99 and $329.99, respectively.

WD Black, the gaming brand for Western Digital, makes some M.2 SSDs that also offer solid performance. While they aren’t quite as fast as the options from Samsung (we’re splitting hairs here), they are generally less expensive. The SN850X is its fastest model, with a 1 TB model that’s currently discounted to $84.99 at Amazon. Larger 2 TB and 4 TB options of the SN850X are on sale at Best Buy for $139.99 and $289.99 respectively.

If you’d prefer the SN850X with a built-in heatsink, it’ll cost just a little more. You can currently find the 1 TB configuration discounted to $99.99 (was $179.99) at Amazon. The 2 TB model has received a $10 discount at Amazon, lowering the price to $189.99.

The PlayStation-branded version of the SN850X, dubbed the SN850P, is slightly more expensive, but unlike the generic version, has a 4 TB option available from Western Digital that’s equipped with a heatsink for $339.99 (was $389.99).

If you’re willing to compromise every so slightly on speed, the Corsair MP600 Pro LPX SSD is a more affordable option worth considering. The 1 TB configuration of this heatsink-equipped SSD is discounted to $99.99 at Best Buy (was $119.99), while the 2 TB model is available for $169.99 (was $209.99).

Best SSD deals for Steam Deck or ROG Ally

There aren’t as many options for expanding the internal storage of your handheld as there are for your desktop or PC, and even fewer are available at a discount. That’s because the smaller M.2 SSDs that go into devices like the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally are not as widely adopted across the tech industry. However, we’ve managed to find a few M.2 SSDs that are on sale to give you some extra gaming space on your Steam Deck or ROG Ally. These miniature SSDs cost exponentially more than microSD cards, but are a vastly superior option for storing games on your Steam Deck or ROG Ally thanks to their faster read and write speeds.

Currently, if you’re settling for 1 TB of storage, your best value is the Corsair MP600 Mini, which is available from Newegg for $94.99 (was $104.99). However if you’d prefer a 2 TB option, we’d recommend the WD Black SN770M, which you can find at Best Buy for $219.99 (was $239.99).