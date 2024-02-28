You can play Call of Duty: Warzone on your phone in March

Activision Blizzard has a release date for its upcoming mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone — March 21. The game has been in limited release since last year, but it’s finally ready for its official debut on Android and iOS devices, the company said in a post on its website.

Two maps, Verdansk and Rebirth Island, will be the “large-scale” options available at launch, with other multiplayer maps also there, like Shipment and Shoot House. The company said there’s shared progression with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Warzone that extends to player level, weapon level, battle pass progression, bundles, and your friends list.

Activision Blizzard said 50 million people have pre-registered for the mobile game, and you still sign up via its respective App Store and Play Store pages.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will have some different modes to play at launch. Here’s how Activision Blizzard describes them:

Verdansk (Battle Royale, 120 players) Since the destruction of Verdansk, the debut map for Call of Duty: Warzone, players have been eager to get back to the city where it all started. This metropolis features a multitude of areas to explore and scour for loot, and with match support for up to 120 players, the battles are bound to be both furious and frequent. Will you drop in hot to a high-traffic point of interest like Superstore, gunning for an early advantage, or take a stealthier approach, playing at the edges of the circle collapse? Get wiped? No problem. Fight for a second chance in the original Verdansk Gulag, where eliminated Operators battle for the privilege of redeploying to the match. Win and return to the fight. Rebirth Island (Resurgence, 48 players) Rebirth Island changed the Battle Royale experience when first released, offering a smaller map size catering to non-stop action. Battle within the central prison complex or traverse along the outer edges of the island, moving from building to building or taking your chances with longshots out in the open. Matches here use Resurgence rules whereby players can respawn so long as one of their teammates is still alive on the map, skipping the Gulag in favor of getting back into the action as rapidly as possible. Multiplayer: Fine-tune Your Tactics Low on time and looking to get straight into the action? Eager to level up a new weapon? Wanting a quick warm up before dropping into a big map? Though Battle Royale is the main focus of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Multiplayer support lets players experience classic Call of Duty action across several Multiplayer maps and modes, including — but not limited to — Shipment, Shoot House, and Scrapyard. Deploy across a suite of classic modes like Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed and Search & Destroy, including Hardcore variants.

Activision Blizzard expects more updates and content for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile regularly.