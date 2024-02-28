 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

I Saw the TV Glow already looks like one of the best horror movies of the year

A24’s new horror movie blurs the lines between TV and reality

By Austen Goslin
Austen Goslin

Between movies like Dune: Part Two, Longlegs, Furiosa, Horizon, and Twisters, it’s already shaping up to be a pretty big year for movies. But even with all those big titles on the way, I Saw the TV Glow might still be the most exciting release of the year. The new horror movie from director Jane Schoenbrun got its first trailer on Wednesday, and it looks incredible.

The trailer introduces us to Owen (Justice Smith) and his friend Maddy (Brigette Lundy-Paine) and their shared love of a TV show. But after the show is canceled, the lines of their reality start to blur as everything slips closer to the TV show’s world than their own.

I Saw the TV Glow doesn’t quite look like any other movie coming out in 2024. It’s drenched in quietly creepy neon lights and filled with bizarre images that sit delicately on the line between recognizable reality and the world of its in-universe TV show. And that’s just in the trailer.

But all of this excellent atmosphere shouldn’t be too surprising if you’ve seen Schoebrun’s last movie, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, a tiny indie movie shot mostly on webcams that is one of the best and most unnerving horror movies of the last several years.

I Saw the TV Glow premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year and is set to arrive in theaters on May 3.

