After 2023’s onslaught of great games and 2024’s strong start, I’m not sure how anyone has room left in their backlog. But if you’re open to welcoming more discs into your life, you may want to pay attention to the sale on pre-owned games happening now at GameStop.

The retailer has a suite of games that it’s selling at 4 for $40, regardless of the list price. Just look for the green “4 For $40 Pre-Owned” flag at the top of each game on this page. Unfortunately, this promotion comes with a big caveat, which is that it’s only for in-store pickup. Not just that, if your local GameStop doesn’t have the games you’ve added to your cart online, you’ll need to find another game that’s in stock to make the sale prices go into effect.

There are a lot of games to sort through, so I’m going to save you the work and list a couple handfuls of the best titles in this sale to consider.

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Edition for PS5 is eligible for the 4 for $40 deal. If you haven’t yet played this game, here’s the definitive version. It includes the base game, four DLC packs, plus the fantastic Return to Castlevania expansion that pays homage to the game that inspired its design.

Octopath Traveler 2 for PS4 is in the 4 for $40 category. For an RPG that harkens back to the genre’s SNES glory days, this one comes recommended. It follows the stories of several team members, and it sharpens the franchise’s signature 2D-meets-3D visuals. Since this is a physical disc, inserting it into a PS5 will let you download that version instead, if you prefer.

Stray for Xbox Series X is part of the 4 for $40 deal. After a long stint as a PlayStation exclusive, sci-fi cat simulator Stray hit Xbox in late 2023, so it’s nice to be able to already pick it up at a nice discount at GameStop. For those who missed the Stray train, the game captures the feline essence with stunning realism (plus, it offers a button to meow on command).

Resident Evil 2 for PS4 is in the 4 for $40 promotion. I can’t say enough good things about this one. Capcom’s debut remake for the Resident Evil series has yet to be topped, in my opinion. Plus, it encourages multiple playthroughs since you can change the perspective to Leon or Claire. By popping this PS4 disc into your PS5, you’re entitled to the PS5 digital version free of charge.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty for Xbox Series X is part of the 4 for $40 deal. If you enjoy Soulslike games, Wo Long was one of 2023’s shining stars, aside from Lies of P. To our reviewer, Wo Long delivered clever, evolutionary upgrades to the formula, as we’ve come to expect from Team Ninja’s expertise, which is on display in some previous games, like Nioh.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion for Xbox is part of the 4 for $40 promotion. Square Enix heard enough of you complaining that it’s too difficult and expensive to experience the PSP-exclusive Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7, so it remastered it for modern consoles to great results. It’s not mandatory material before playing Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, but it’s still worth playing if you love the series.

Resident Evil Village for PS5 is part of the 4 for $40 deal. This is the latest entry in the main Resident Evil storyline, available at a true bargain. It follows Ethan Winters, and while the story focuses on his efforts to find his missing daughter, it’s also a sad story about just how much abuse one man’s arm and hands can take (his digits are constantly being graphically abused, as if for comedic effect).

Chivalry 2 for PS5 is part of the 4 for $40 sale. If you have an online subscription to PS Plus and you love the idea of committing wanton violence set in a medieval premise, this is worth picking up. The game’s main mode puts you into an all-out war where you’re running, shouting, and swinging for dear life to drop your enemies before they drop you. You’ll die a lot, but like my colleague Patrick Gill noted in his YouTube analysis, it’s just tough to mad at a game that’s this silly.

Risk of Rain 2 for Switch is in the 4 for $40 sale, and well worth your money. If you’re enjoying Helldivers 2, Risk of Rain 2 will fit so smoothly into your life that you’ll question why you ever went without it. This roguelike game can be played solo, but it’s much more fun (and a bit easier) with pals online. You’ll face waves of enemies that get more overwhelming as time progresses, and there are plenty of classes, each with their own move sets, skills, and weaponry to master.