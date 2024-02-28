Sifu, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen headline March PS Plus games

Four new games will be added to Sony Interactive Entertainment’s PlayStation Plus lineup come March 5: EA Sports F1 23, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Sifu, and Hello Neighbor 2. All four games will be available to PS Plus subscribers from March 5 to April 1.

Sifu and Destiny 2: The Witch Queen are the top offerings this month. Sifu is a beat-’em-up kung fu game about a man looking for revenge for his father’s death. It takes some elements of roguelite games, allowing the player to rise again after death — continuing to fight as their character keeps aging. Meanwhile, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is a recent expansion for Bungie’s shooter Destiny 2. Destiny 2 is free-to-play, but the expansion typically costs around $30.

EA Sports F1 23 is the official Formula One video game that lets players race on the sport’s most important tracks. There’s a story mode, a career mode where you can build your own team, and multiplayer. Hello Neighbor 2 from developer Eerie Guest and tinyBuild puts the player into the shoes of an investigative journalist looking to puzzle together clues from crime scenes.

All four games are available to play on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Lastly, PS Plus subscribers will also get access to a cosmetics bundle for The Finals, a free-to-play first-person shooter that’s styled as a game show. The bundle comes with two outfits and 12 weapon skins, according to Sony.

There are still a few days left before the February games are replaced with March’s — so if you’d like to play Foamstars, Rollerdrome, or Steelrising, head over to the PS Plus library to download them before March 4. Once you download a game as part of PS Plus, you won’t lose it once the month is over, only if you stop your PS Plus subscription.

PlayStation Plus has three different subscription tiers: PlayStation Plus Essential for $79.99 a year, PlayStation Plus Extra for $134.99 a year, and PlayStation Plus Premium for $159.99 a year. (Each tier also has per month and three month options.)