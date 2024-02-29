 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kaiju No. 8 looks like one of the year’s best anime, and we finally know its release date

The show is also getting a surprising streaming home

By Austen Goslin
Kaiju No. 8 is one of the most anticipated anime of the upcoming season and its latest trailer revealed a few exciting new things about the series. The teaser, which was released on Thursday, announced that the show will premiere on April 13, and revealed who will perform the opening and closing songs for the first season.

The show’s opening title song will be performed by YUNGBLUD, and will be called “Abyss.” Meanwhile, the closing song will be performed by OneRepublic and is called “Nobody.” This marks a fairly rare case where both the opening and closing songs of an anime will be performed by English-language artists, and if the preview is any indication, the songs themselves will be entirely in English as well.

Episodes of Kaiju No. 8 will be streamable on Crunchyroll, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. What might be a little more surprising is that episodes will also premiere on X (formerly Twitter) at the same time, making the show the first big anime to debut episodes on the social media platform.

Kaiju No. 8 takes place in a world tormented by the appearance of massive kaiju intent on destroying humanity. The story follows a character named Kafka who gains the power to transform into one of these kaiju and starts fighting back to protect humanity, but not everyone understands that this mysterious new kaiju is actually on their side. The series is animated by Production I.G., the studio behind projects like Ghost in the Shell and Haikyu!!.

