Everything you need to play the Dune TTRPG is just $18 at Humble

Dune: Part 2 is finally in theaters, and we hope you enjoy it as much as we did (grab extra napkins if you’re buying the themed popcorn bucket). If you’re indulging in the second part of the Denis Villeneuve-directed saga and want even more ways to engage with the Dune universe, we’ve uncovered some awesome deals that pay homage to the house of Herbert. For example, you can currently pick up a comprehensive collection of core rulebooks and supplementary materials for the Dune: Adventures in the Imperium TTRPG from Modiphius for just $18 at Humble. You can also find discounted hardcover and paperback box sets of the Dune books at Amazon.

If you’re in the mood for something a little less dusty, we’ve found some impressive discounts on a PlayStation 5 hardware bundle, and following Pokémon Day earlier this week, some Pokémon games are discounted, too.

As we do every weekend, we’re providing you with our favorite deals from the worlds of gaming and entertainment, plus the scoop on the best-selling products that have made a recent appearance on our site.

The best gaming deals this week

One of the best Dune games ever, Dune: Adventures in the Imperium, is currently featured as part of an impressive bundle happening now at Humble. This $17 bundle includes everything you need to get started with the spicy tabletop setting with PDFs of its core rulebook, character sheets, the Gamemaster’s Toolkit, and over a dozen other supplementary materials to build out your own campaigns. Purchasing this bundle also entitles you to a 50% discount on an array of physical Dune: Adventures in the Imperium products from the Modiphus store.

Best Buy has delivered the first big deal on the PlayStation 5 of 2024. Since Thursday, the retailer has offered a $50 deal on the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 console bundle, which includes a copy of the game and the newer, slim version of the disc-based PlayStation 5, for just $449.99 (was $499.99). At its regular price, this bundle already saves you the $69.99 cost of buying the game on its own. Now, you’re getting a decent price cut on the hardware itself.

We haven’t seen a better deal on the PlayStation 5 since the holidays, and with the PlayStation 5 game library only getting bigger (and with plenty of great titles in its backlog), there’s never been a better time to pick up Sony’s console.

While the opening weekend for Dune: Part Two is certainly exciting, we also got to see a number of cool announcements from the Pokémon Company, courtesy of Pokémon Day 2024. While we’ll have to wait patiently until 2025 for our next full-fledged title, titled Pokémon Legends Z-A, you can currently find several Pokémon games for the Switch on sale for $39.99 at Walmart, including Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and more.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus $40

$60

34% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a feudal-era spinoff that reimagines the Sinnoh region in a time long ago and experiments with open-world gameplay. $40 at Walmart

$60 at GameStop

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond $40

$60

34% off Prices taken at time of publishing. $40 at Walmart

Pokémon Shining Pearl $40

$60

34% off Prices taken at time of publishing. $40 at Walmart

The best entertainment deals this week

We’re not done with Dune. A striking, hardcover collection of the first three books of the Dune saga is available on Amazon for $83 (was $149.99). In addition to some amazing cover art, each book features an illustrated poster inside its dust jacket. This collection includes the original Dune novel in addition to its sequels, Dune: Messiah and Children of Dune.

For a more expansive collection, you can find the first six books in Frank Herbert’s Dune saga collected in this paperback box set that’s currently available at Amazon for $59.99 (was $108). This set combines Dune, Dune Messiah, Children of Dune, God Emperor of Dune, Heretics of Dune, and Chapterhouse: Dune into a single box set with minimalist cover art for each.

If you’re a fan of romantic drama/comedies (rom dramedies?) Amazon is currently discounting the fourth volume of the Columbia Classics collection to $149, the lowest price to date for the $216 box set. This collection features six 4K Blu-rays including His Girl Friday, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, Kramer vs. Kramer, Starman, Sleepless in Seattle, and Punch Drunk Love, all contained in a beautiful bi-fold box. You’ll also get an 80-page color booklet with rare photos and commentaries detailing the historical significance of each film. It’s a strange collection of movies, to be sure, but it might be exactly what you or a gift recipient may be looking for this weekend.

Dune is another classic romantic dramedy (if you love sand, that is). If you’d like to add the 2021 film to your collection of physical media in stunning 4K, you can currently pick up a discounted 4K Blu-ray copy from Amazon for $23.99 (was $33.99). You can also find a special edition 4K Blu-ray of the 1984 original Dune film on sale at Walmart for $23.97 (was $34.99).

Don’t ask me why, but I’ve been on something of a Battlestar Galactica kick lately, so imagine my disappointment when I found out that the complete Ronald D. Moore sci-fi series isn’t available to stream on any platform. Thankfully, you can pick up the entire series on Blu-ray from Amazon for $64.99 (was $99.99), or available digitally from Vudu for just $34.99 (was $232).

I’m partial to the Blu-ray box set, as it includes every episode of the series with bonus features and commentary, in addition to the one-shot episodes “Razor” and “The Plan.” Vudu’s digital version, however, only includes the basic episodes playable through the Vudu app. It’s still not a bad deal.