The SpongeBob Xbox Series X only costs $699, a small price to pay for art

Microsoft and Nickelodeon are teaming up to make an Xbox Series X that looks like SpongeBob Squarepants, an inspired merging of right angles. And unlike other limited edition Xbox consoles and controllers that have been restricted to giveaways, you can actually buy this one, provided you have disposable income in the range of $699.

There is one restriction though: the Xbox Series X Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Special Edition Bundle will only be available for purchase through the Best Buy mobile app, and in limited quantities. It will launch on Thursday, March 7, at 11 a.m. EST/8 a.m. PST. It’s also only available in the U.S.

But for $699, you get the custom-designed Xbox Series X console, all SpongeBobbed out, with 1 TB of storage; an Xbox Wireless Controller decorated with the likenesses of Squidward, Gary, Mr. Krabs, and more; and a digital copy of fighting game Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. Normally, an Xbox Series X with a controller and the Nick brawler would run you about $550, so you’d be paying a premium — but that’s a relatively small surcharge when you could have SpongeBob gazing back at you from your home entertainment center.

Paramount Game Studios and GameMill released Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 in November. The Smash Bros.-like added a fresh batch of Nickelodeon favorites to the roster, including Squidward Tentacles, Jimmy Neutron, and the Angry Beavers. Mr. Krabs from SpongeBob SquarePants was added to the lineup as DLC in February.

Here’s a closer look the SpongeBob Xbox and controller, if you’re still on the fence.