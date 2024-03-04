Xbox streaming new games showcase on March 6

Microsoft will stream a new Xbox showcase on Wednesday, an event that promises new trailers, game reveals, and release dates from publishers Capcom, Electronic Arts, and Nexon. The second episode of Xbox Partner Preview will include “more than a dozen new trailers over the course of a 30-minute broadcast,” Microsoft announced Monday.

The new Xbox Partner Preview will stream live on March 6 at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST on Xbox’s YouTube and Twitch channels. Microsoft promises a “no frills” series of updates on a variety of Xbox and Windows PC games.

Confirmed to appear at 2024’s first Xbox Partner Preview are Tales of Kenzera: Zau, the Metroidvania-style adventure game created by Abubakar Salim’s studio Surgent Studios and EA Originals; Capcom’s Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, the action-strategy game built on Japanese myth; and The First Berserker: Khazan, Nexon’s Soulslike action-RPG from the Dungeon Fighter Online team.

But it sounds like there will be much more than just those three titles. Just don’t count on major updates on Xbox Game Studios and Activision Blizzard titles; Wednesday’s Xbox Partner Preview appears to be focused primarily on what’s coming to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass from third parties.