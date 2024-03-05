Control returns to Game Pass, better than before

Game Pass subscribers will get another chance to revisit Remedy Entertainment’s 2019 masterpiece Control in March, and this time, they’re getting the game’s Ultimate Edition. That version includes the main game and two expansions, The Foundation and AWE, which are worth returning to before or after you play Alan Wake 2.

Control was previously available through Game Pass, but left the subscription service in 2022. If you played it then, you may be interested in what else Game Pass has to offer this month, which includes the Ultramarine boomer shooter Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, the open-world farming adventure (with mechs!) Lightyear Frontier, and MLB The Show 24, which includes women players for the first time.

Here’s what Game Pass subscribers can expect in the first half of March:

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 5

PAW Patrol World (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 7

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 12

Control Ultimate Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 13

No More Heroes 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 14

Lightyear Frontier (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X) – March 19

MLB The Show 24 (Cloud and Console) – March 19

And while you may now be thinking, “I really should play through Control,” you’re also going to be thinking “Damn, I should’ve played Hardspace: Shipbreaker while I had the chance!” when you see which games are leaving Game Pass on March 15.

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Shredders (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Xbox Game Pass costs $10.99 a month, while PC Game Pass costs $9.99 a month. PC Game Pass includes EA Play access, which offers another 70 games on PC. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, at $16.99 per month, gives subscribers access to everything — the PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass libraries, EA Play on both console and PC — as well as access to online multiplayer. Xbox Game Pass Core (formerly called Xbox Live Gold) costs $9.99 per month or $59.99 per year.