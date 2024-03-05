Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is 40% off at Best Buy

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is the most successful reinvention of the classic Ubisoft franchise since 2003’s Sands of Time, reframing the platforming prince as a vivid Metroidvania. If you haven’t had the chance to play The Lost Crown on Xbox, PlayStation, or Switch, you can currently pick up a physical copy from Best Buy for $29.99 (was $49.99). This is the best price we’ve seen so far, and it’s an impressive discount considering the game debuted in January 2024.

In addition to The Lost Crown, you can find a number of other excellent (and recently released) Ubisoft titles on sale. Assassin’s Creed Mirage, a solid return to form and one of the best games in Ubisoft’s open-world stabbing series, is available for $29.99 for Xbox or PlayStation at Amazon or Best Buy.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora seats the established Far Cry open-world formula in the vivid environments from James Cameron’s film franchise with occasionally breathtaking results. If you’re a fan of the aesthetic from the films, or Ubisoft’s immersive shooter lineup, you can currently grab a physical copy for the Xbox or PlayStation from Best Buy for $39.99 (was $69.99).

Finally, the excellent follow-up to Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, is currently on sale at Best Buy and Amazon for $19.99. The Switch-exclusive sequel builds on the established turn-based tactics formula from the original, folding in even more interesting wrinkles, fun characters, and hilarious moments.