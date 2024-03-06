Fortnite feels alive and weird right now, and it’s all because of one mysterious giant hand.

The game’s “Titan Hand” event, as players have dubbed it, started when fans first detected digital disturbances on March 1, with players seeing dirt and debris all the way up in the flying Battle Bus. Closer inspection revealed giant fissures had emerged from a crater in the ground. Returning players found each day brought a new development. Later, a giant stone hand pushed its way through the crust of Fortnite, alongside a giant chest. This box begged one question: Can you open it?

Developer Epic Games is running this mysterious event to mark the end of the current patch and usher in the Chapter 5 Season 2 update scheduled for release this Friday. Compared to the world-ending and star-studded event in December, a giant hand doesn’t seem all that remarkable. Still, the Titan Hand piqued the interest of lapsed and active players alike and has gripped the wider internet. It’s become the talk of the town online, where a single video showing the hand can get more than 1.6 million views on TikTok. The Titan Hand mystery is the stuff of recess rumors, and to me, it’s a prime example of how to design a live event in a game.

You know what they say…



When life gives you a large hand holding a mysterious box, shoot the box pic.twitter.com/NaNxKpkh0C — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 2, 2024

Each development rolls out daily and with little to no heads up. Epic Games did not publicize it widely, either, save for a cheeky post on X here and there. Leakers predicted some aspects of the event somewhat unsuccessfully, so each change has come to audiences as a genuine surprise. While some of this can just be a matter of Epic restricting information, what stands out to me is that then people have to uncover changes by word of mouth via social media platforms. I myself read about the news from a Fortnite Discord server that tracked and discussed the changes as they unfolded each day.

Events like these don’t just make for a flashy in-game show. They can also introduce new interaction elements that turn player expectations upside down. When the box appeared, it had a massive health bar that needed to be whittled down over an entire day. This forced players to work cooperatively to open it, rather than solely focus on killing other players and winning the entire match. Additionally, once players finally managed to open the box from the giant’s hand, its ethereal contents messed with the game world. Suddenly, players found themselves being able to build structures in Zero Build mode. It’s playful, but moments like that also remind fans that really, anything can change at any point.

Slowly over time, the developers at Epic Games have been honing on the secret sauce that makes for a compelling live event in Fortnite. In the winter, players could watch a meteor slowly descend upon the land in the sky, which culminated in a complete overhaul of the map and also a concert from rapper Eminem. In 2022, the developers surprised players by just simply taking building away, which had long been a central gameplay mechanic. Depending on how it shakes out, the Titan Hand might not be the “coolest” Fortnite event, but it does demonstrate that the developers understand how to consistently make interesting living game events in 2024.

PANDORA'S BOX HAS OPENED ‼️



5 DAYS REMAIN TILL FORTNITE SEASON 2! ️ pic.twitter.com/d12zCVtPRf — Rezztro (@Rezztro) March 3, 2024

In today’s video game world, it’s difficult to capture an actual sense of surprise or wonder. The day a game comes out, plenty of sites have guides on how to play, and data miners can look through source code to find new information. Events like this one take that tendency and use it to its advantage. People weren’t sure how long the event would last, if the hand would stay, or what would happen when the box was opened. Now, the quick exchange of information can be used to help players catch lightning in a bottle and log in for an extremely time-limited event that changes by the day. Instead of feeling like the internet ruined a mystery, it makes it feel like a bizarre communal experience that you can only catch if you’re plugged in.

We still don’t know a lot about the future of Fortnite’s world. The meaning of the Titan Hand and the content of the chest it carried has prompted loads of theories online already. Many think that it represents Pandora’s box, and by shooting at it and unlocking it, the players have unleashed chaos onto the next season. All we know for sure from the teasers and leaks is that the next season will have some sort of Greek mythology theme, so the connection makes sense. So until then, players will be left to gawk and awe at the mystery that is Fortnite.