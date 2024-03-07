Mario Day is right around the corner. We’ve still got a few days left until March 10 (MAR10 — get it?), but Nintendo and a handful of U.S. retailers are already offering some discounts on games, Lego sets, and collectibles featuring Mario and other denizens of the Mushroom Kingdom. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or want to gift something special to the Nintendo fan in your life, this is a prime opportunity to get more for your coins.

Nintendo has knocked $20 off select Switch games that usually cost $59.99, like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Mario Party Superstars, and more. You shouldn’t have an issue finding digital copies at most retailers, but deals on physical copies is more hit and miss.

Nintendo is offering an extended free trial of Nintendo Switch Online through March 17, allowing you to sample 14 days of the online service. Nintendo Switch Online is required to play online games with your buds, but that’s not all. The service also allows you to backup your save data in the cloud, and grants you access to a growing library of classic titles for the NES, SNES, and Game Boy on your Switch. The service costs $19.99 annually for an individual user, so this is a great way to sample it.

If you’re not looking to drop some cash on any new games featuring Mario or Luigi, Nintendo has also quietly launched a demo for the upcoming Princess Peach Showtime!, which is currently available for free on the Nintendo eShop ahead of the game’s March 22 launch.

Amazon is currently discounting the Mario, Luigi, and Peach starter sets for Lego Super Mario series. Usually, each set is available for $59.99, but are currently discounted to $47.99 and include everything you need to start building your own Lego Super Mario courses.

Lego Super Mario Starter Course $48

$60

21% off Prices taken at time of publishing. This is the Lego Super Mario set you need if you want to add all of Lego and Nintendo’s exciting expansion sets at a later date. This set includes an interactive Mario figure, a Goomba figure, Bowser Jr., and a buildable course. $48 at Amazon

$60 at Lego

Lego Super Mario has received a wide variety of expansions featuring characters like Yoshi and Bowser, but right now the only add-on set available for a discount is the Donkey Kong Treehouse expansion, which is on sale at Amazon for $53.99.

If you want to experience Jack Black’s performance of “Peaches” and other zany Mario antics in the highest possible picture quality, the 4K Blu-ray collector’s edition Steelbook for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is currently discounted to $27.96 at Walmart (was $34.99).