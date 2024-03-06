6 games to buy during Steam’s Women’s Day Sale

March is Women’s History month, and to celebrate, investment group Wings Interactive has put together a Steam sale that celebrates games made by gender-marginalized developers. Data shows that investors, who fund game development, are failing developers from marginalized backgrounds. This is where you come in. Buying and playing games from these creators is a way that players can support individual developers.

There are a whole bunch of games, across lots of different genres, available for purchase at discounts. Looking for a puzzle game? Role-playing adventure? A shooter or strategy title? Here are six games to play from the Women’s Day Steam Sale, which runs through March 10 at 1 p.m. EST. Best of all, many of them will run great on the Steam Deck.

Tinykin

Tinykin is a Pikmin-like game that brings a tiny explorer and a pack of tinykin into life-sized environments. You’ll catch tinykins and use them to battle and solve puzzles, explore a lovely, stylized house, and grind rails on your hoverboard made of soap — if you’ve played Pikmin games and enjoyed them, you’ll have a blast with Tinykin. The game is available for 55% off as part of this sale, making it a steal at $11.24. There are two bundles available, too, that pair additional content with the main game.

Unpacking

Unpacking is a game that says what you’ll do right on the tin — you unpack boxes in a series of different apartments and homes. The chill puzzle game (that also allows for creativity in how you decorate and unpack) actually tells a story through the act of unpacking, making it one of the most intriguing games that came out of 2021. As part of the Women’s Day sale, Unpacking is available for $9.99, or 50% off.

Videoverse

Videoverse, from developer Kinmoku, is a love story to the days of the early internet and dying internet communities. You play the game by exploring and interacting with others in the forums for fictional gaming console Kinmoku Shark, and playing through a Japanese role-playing game called Feudal Fantasy. It’s a really special meditation on the complexities of online communities. At 25% off during the sale, it costs $9.74.

Rusted Moss

Twin-stick shooter and Metroidvania Rusted Moss is chaotic, challenging fun. In Polygon’s review, we said Rusted Moss’ “twist on fairy folklore” added a “post-apocalyptic, grungy vibe” that “both follows and dramatically departs from the many Metroidvanias that came before.” Simply put, it’s a must-play. Rusted Moss is 40% off as part of the sale at $11.99 for the main game. The Rusted Moss deluxe bundle, which offers the game, artbook, and soundtrack, is on sale for $21.57, or 46% off.

Reigns

Game of Thrones, but make in Tinder. Reigns, which was released in 2016, lets you control your kingdom by swiping left and right on the people who come to visit you. The compelling twist on adventure simulation game is compelling enough that there are a bunch of expansions and spinoffs, like Reigns: Her Majesty, Reigns: Game of Thrones, and Reigns: Three Kingdoms. You can get all of them for a mere $5.52 — 57% off.

Boyfriend Dungeon

In Boyfriend Dungeon, your weapons do much more than slice and dice. In Kitfox Games’ 2021 dungeon crawler, your weapons are also your dates. With such a wacky concept, you might be surprised to hear just how sincere the game is: Boyfriend Dungeon takes on dark themes and handles them with care, all without letting up on the fast, fun hack-and-slash gameplay. It’s 50% off on Steam as part of the sale, up for $9.99. The Boyfriend Dungeon deluxe bundle includes the game, soundtrack, art book, and a spinoff tabletop role-playing game for $20.79, 58% off the original price.