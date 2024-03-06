All the big announcements from Xbox’s March 2024 Partner Preview

Microsoft’s latest Xbox Partner Preview delivered a 30-minute “no frills” look at what’s coming to Xbox Series X, Windows PC, and Game Pass this year (and beyond) on Wednesday. The latest Xbox showcase was packed with new gameplay trailers, a few game announcements, and release dates, including the highly anticipated Xbox Series X port of Final Fantasy 14 Online.

If you didn’t watch Wednesday’s Xbox Partner Preview live, here are all the announcements, trailers, news, and more that you may have missed.

Final Fantasy 14 gets Xbox Series X release date

Square Enix is bringing Final Fantasy 14 Online to Xbox Series X on March 21. The massively multiplayer role-playing game is already available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC, but Xbox players will finally get a crack at the game — and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will get access to a Starter Edition from March 21 through April 19. An open beta for FF14 is available now on Xbox Series X.

Capcom’s Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess coming to Game Pass

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, the action-strategy game set in a world inspired by Japanese mythology, is coming to Game Pass when Capcom’s new title launches for Xbox Series X and Windows PC later this year.

The Sinking City 2

Frogwares revealed a sequel to The Sinking City on Wednesday in a new trailer that shows the flooded Lovecraftian city of Arkham and teases the mystery of its impending doom. The Sinking City 2 is a “full-on” survival horror game, Frogwares says, and while it’s the long-awaited follow-up to the original 2019 investigative thriller, it will feature a stand-alone story. The Sinking City 2 is coming to PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X in 2025.

Persona 3 Reload expansion pass

Sega and Atlus will release new costumes, music, and extended story content with Episode Aigis: The Answer, as part of Persona 3 Reload’s expansion pass. Persona fans got their first look at that new content during the Xbox Partner Preview showcase.

Original STALKER trilogy gets surprise drop on Xbox

STALKER Legends of the Zone Trilogy brings three classic STALKER games — Shadow of Chernobyl, Clear Sky, and Call of Pripyat — to Xbox One and Xbox Series X (via backward compatibility). The trilogy is available now.

Creatures of Ava announced

A new creature-collecting adventure, Creatures of Ava, lets you tame wild beasts on a world-saving adventure. It’s coming to Windows PC and Xbox Series X, and it will be available through Game Pass.

Unknown 9: Awakening

Bandai Namco and Reflector Entertainment revealed new gameplay from their game Unknown 9: Awakening, a third-person action-adventure game in which you play as Haroona, “a Quaestor born with the ability to venture into the Fold, a mysterious dimension that overlaps our own.” Haroona’s powers draw the attention of the Ascendants, a secret society that wants to use the Fold to alter the course of human history. Unknown 9: Awakening launches this summer.

The Alters

11 bit Studios’ “emotional sci-fi game” The Alters is a blend of adventure, survival, and base-building elements, its creators say. New gameplay shows off the Moon-like approach to the story: As Jan Dolski, players create clones of himself in an attempt to escape from a deadly planet. The Alters is coming to PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X in 2024.

Sleight of Hand

From Riffraff Games, Sleight of Hand is a third-person, stealth-action deckbuilder about taking down your former witch coven with a cursed set of cards. The game is coming to Windows PC and Xbox Series X in 2025, and will launch on Game Pass.

Chucky comes to Roblox

What is Roblox if not child’s play? Appropriately, the possessed murderous doll of the Child’s Play series is coming to Roblox in a new game experienced called Griefville: Survive the Nightmare! It’s described as a “chilling interactive experience” by developer RocketRide Games and Universal Products & Experiences. And it’s out today.

A new look at Tales of Kenzera: Zau

The Metroidvania-style adventure game created by Abubakar Salim’s studio Surgent Studios and EA Originals got a new look at Wednesday’s Xbox Partner Preview. Tales of Kenzera: Zau is headed to Windows PC and Xbox Series X on April 23.

First Berserker: Khazan gameplay

Xbox fans got a new look at The First Berserker: Khazan, Nexon’s Soulslike action-RPG from the Dungeon Fighter Online team, ahead of the game’s launch on Xbox Series X.

Frostpunk 2 coming PC Game Pass this summer

Game Pass subscribers will get to cool off with the PC Game Pass release of Frostpunk 2, which is now slated for a July 24 release.