Blizzard reveals first look at Overwatch 2’s Cowboy Bebop crossover

Overwatch 2’s second anime crossover event will bring the characters (and music) of Cowboy Bebop to the team-based hero shooter on March 12, Blizzard Entertainment announced Thursday. The collab will add new Cowboy Bebop-inspired skins, emotes, highlight intros, and more to Overwatch 2, including an Ein skin for Wrecking Ball that all players will be able to unlock for free.

The other confirmed characters getting Cowboy Bebop-inspired looks include Cassidy as Spike Spiegel, Ashe as Faye Valentine (with a Red Tail-inspired BOB), Sombra as Ed, and Mauga as Jet Black. Blizzard and anime studio Sunrise revealed stylized artwork of those characters, and promise to reveal the in-game skins on March 11.

“We’re honored to be collaborating with one of the most respected anime series of all time in Cowboy Bebop,” Overwatch 2 associate director Aimee Dennett said in a statement. “This collaboration is a wonderful way to pay homage to the legendary stories, art, animation, and music of the Cowboy Bebop series. We hope its fans and our players have as much fun with what we’re bringing to Overwatch 2 as we did in creating it.”

Overwatch 2’s first anime collab was with One Punch Man, and brought characters like Saitama, Genos, Terrible Tornado, and Mumen Rider to the world of Overwatch. That crossover event ran for about a month in-game, and required players to complete challenges to unlock free cosmetics.

You can get a sneak preview of the Cowboy Bebop Overwatch 2 skins in the gallery below. Cowboy Bebop is currently streaming on Crunchyroll in select territories.

Grid View Image: Blizzard/Sunrise

Overwatch 2 is available to play for free on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.