My Adventures With Superman will continue this summer at DC Comics

Series producer and comics writer Josie Campbell will pen the new series

By Susana Polo
new
The story of My Adventures With Superman will continue at DC Comics, with a miniseries bridging the gap between its first and upcoming second season, written by show producer and writer Josie Campbell.

Gorgeously realized by Studio Mir (Voltron: Legendary Defender, The Legend of Korra), MAWS was one of 2023’s best surprises. Campbell (Wonder Woman, New Champion of Shazam) brought a comic book sensibility to the show, which combined action and mystery with a romance-forward frame — Superman for a shojo audience.

The season finale featured a battle against General Zod, an awkward Thanksgiving dinner with Lois’ hard-ass father, and the cliffhanger reveal that Jimmy Olsen sold his blog and is now a millionaire. Campbell and artist collaborator Pablo M. Collar (whose previous work includes Tales from Earth-6 and several DC and Marvel anthologies) seem poised to pick up exactly where the show left off:

“Clark Kent is a bit down and out, spending Christmas alone in Metropolis,” reads DC’s news release. “But when he gets a tip about a monster in the sewers, Superman, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen spring into action to investigate this mystery. What is this monster that can absorb anything it touches, and why is it here in Metropolis?”

Campbell revealed that the story of the miniseries is one that was scrapped from the show’s first season for lack of space. “So get ready for romance, comedy, super-powers, Jimmy Olsen talking a lot about how he’s super-rich now, and all the goodness of the show bundled into this action-packed miniseries.”

You can check out two covers for My Adventures With Superman #1 below, by comics artist Gavin Guidry and MAWS character designer Carli Squitieri:

Superman and Lois embrace, silhouetted by the sun, as they hover above Metroplis on a cover for My Adventures With Superman #1. Image: Gavin Guidry/DC Comics
Superman, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen all hanging and having fun out in the sky, surrounded by white doves on the cover to My Adventures With Superman #1. Image: Carli Squitieri/DC Comics

My Adventures With Superman #1 hits shelves on June 4.

