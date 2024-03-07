Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is going all in on Greek myths

Epic Games released a new trailer Thursday teasing Chapter 5 Season 2 of Fortnite, which releases Friday. It’s called “Myths & Mortals,” and the brief, 20-second-long video shows cinematic footage of what could be new locations and a weapon that allows you to wield the god Zeus’ lightning powers. The trailer confirms previous information from official images and unofficial leaks that the new season will be Greek mythology-themed.

The Season 5 Chapter 2 patch will be the first major update to hit Fortnite since the big Season 5 Chapter 1 update, which launched a new map last December. This smaller update will likely introduce a few new locations of its own. The cinematic trailer shows a celestial land that looks like Mount Olympus and a mysterious dark land that could be themed around the underworld — so maybe we’ll get to go to those places in the game. Unfortunately, the new trailer does not shed any light on the events prompted by the recent mysterious Titan Hand emergence.

The trailer doesn’t dive into any other details, but there may be more content coming to the game. Among the leaks, one that has fans buzzing is an Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration that could bring skins and an in-game event tied to the theme. However, leakers and data miners have also said that Fortnite might also be getting skins inspired by the Persona series and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. All in all, it’s looking like it could shape up to be a fun season to play, but perhaps a bad one for my wallet.

