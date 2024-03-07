 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fortnite Season 5 Chapter 2 is going all in on Greek myths

Time to wield the power of the gods

By Ana Diaz
/ new
An image of a character with purple hair looking into the camera in Fortnite. Image: Epic Games
Ana Diaz (she/her) is a culture writer at Polygon, covering internet culture, fandom, and video games. Her work has previously appeared at NPR, Wired, and The Verge.

Epic Games released a new trailer Thursday teasing Season 5 Chapter 2 of Fortnite that releases Friday. The brief, 20 second-long video shows cinematic footage of what could be new locations and a weapon that allows you to wield the god Zeus’ lightning powers. The trailer confirms previous information from official images and unofficial leaks that the new season will be Greek mythology-themed.

The Season 5 Chapter 2 patch will be the first major update to hit Fortnite since the big Season 5 Chapter 1 update that launched a new map last December. This smaller update will likely introduce a few new locations of its own. The cinematic trailer shows a celestial land that looks like Mount Olympus and a mysterious dark land that could be themed around the underworld — so maybe we’ll get to go to those places in the game. Unfortunately, the new trailer does not shed any light on the events prompted by the recent mysterious Titan Hand event.

The trailer doesn’t dive into any other details, but it’s possible there will be a more content to come to the game. Among the leaks, one that has fans buzzing is an Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration that could bring skins and an in-game event tied to the theme. However, leakers and data miners have also said that Fortnite might also be getting skins inspired by the Persona series and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. All in all, it’s looking like it could shape up to be an fun season to play, but a perhaps bad one for my wallet.

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

What time does Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 start?

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Lego’s $299.99 Gotham Skyline inspired by Batman: The Animated Series launches April 4

By Alice Jovanée
/ new

Blizzard reveals first look at Overwatch 2’s Cowboy Bebop crossover

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

My Adventures With Superman will continue this summer at DC Comics

By Susana Polo
/ new

Crunchyroll execs respond to AI subtitle controversy and the Funimation merger

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Best SOA Subverter loadout, class build in Modern Warfare 3

By Ford James
/ new