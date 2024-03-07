Inside Out 2 trailer introduces a hodgepodge of new emotions and a million worldbuilding questions

After some teases, Pixar has revealed the rest of the new emotions in Inside Out 2.

The first trailer introduced Anxiety (Maya Hawke), the bundle of nerves who’s most likely going to guide Riley through her awkward teenage years. And in the new trailer, Anxiety brings her friends: Envy (Ayo Edebiri), who is surprisingly wide-eyed and in awe of everything; Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), who immediately camps out on the couch with a disgruntled huff; and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser), a burly figure with a bright pink blush.

The existing emotions — Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Fear (Tony Hale), Anger (Lewis Black), and Disgust (Liza Lapira) — must navigate Riley’s first year of high school with these newcomers. And these teenage years are not easy.

But here’s the thing: where the heck are these other emotions in the adults we see? One of the charming quirks of the first movie was seeing brief glimpses of the emotions governing the other human characters. The trailer shows us a brief glimpse of Riley’s mother’s mind, where we only see the standard five emotions. Does this mean Anxiety, Ennui, Envy, and Embarrassment are confined to the teenage existence? What happens to them after? Do they get absorbed by the main five? Do they disappear?

(If so, sign me up for a world where being an adult means not having anxiety!)

Anyway, it’s not truly a Pixar movie if the trailers don’t immediately blow open the doors with a million new worldbuilding questions. Maybe this will be addressed over the course of the movie, or maybe Inside Out 2 will be the new Elemental, which is the new Cars.

Inside Out 2 hits theaters on June 14.