 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Inside Out 2 trailer introduces a hodgepodge of new emotions and a million worldbuilding questions

Oh those terribly big high school emotions

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new
Petrana Radulovic is an entertainment reporter specializing in animation, fandom culture, theme parks, Disney, and young adult fantasy franchises.

After some teases, Pixar has revealed the rest of the new emotions in Inside Out 2.

The first trailer introduced Anxiety (Maya Hawke), the bundle of nerves who’s most likely going to guide Riley through her awkward teenage years. And in the new trailer, Anxiety brings her friends: Envy (Ayo Edebiri), who is surprisingly wide-eyed and in awe of everything; Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), who immediately camps out on the couch with a disgruntled huff; and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser), a burly figure with a bright pink blush.

The existing emotions — Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Fear (Tony Hale), Anger (Lewis Black), and Disgust (Liza Lapira) — must navigate Riley’s first year of high school with these newcomers. And these teenage years are not easy.

But here’s the thing: where the heck are these other emotions in the adults we see? One of the charming quirks of the first movie was seeing brief glimpses of the emotions governing the other human characters. The trailer shows us a brief glimpse of Riley’s mother’s mind, where we only see the standard five emotions. Does this mean Anxiety, Ennui, Envy, and Embarrassment are confined to the teenage existence? What happens to them after? Do they get absorbed by the main five? Do they disappear?

(If so, sign me up for a world where being an adult means not having anxiety!)

Anyway, it’s not truly a Pixar movie if the trailers don’t immediately blow open the doors with a million new worldbuilding questions. Maybe this will be addressed over the course of the movie, or maybe Inside Out 2 will be the new Elemental, which is the new Cars.

Inside Out 2 hits theaters on June 14.

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

How to start New Game Plus in Spider-Man 2 for PS5

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

GTA Online update for the week of March 7

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Spider-Man 2 update mistakenly includes dev-only menu, leaking possible DLC

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Classic EA titles, including the Command & Conquer Ultimate Collection, are now available on Steam

By Alice Jovanée
/ new

An interview with award-winning board game designer Eric Lang on his next game, Life in Reterra

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Fortnite’s new Titan Hand event has spawned all sorts of theories

By Ana Diaz
/ new