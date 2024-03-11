 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lego’s new Super Mario kits focus on the franchise’s most mischievous characters

Plus, Mario Kart sets are coming in 2025

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A picture showing the Super Mario expansion course The Bowser Express Train, which takes the Bowser train shown in some Super Mario video games and turns it into a Lego set. The set includes a front train with a Bowser face on it, along with several trains, each with their own look at characters riding them. In the box, you’ll also get Goomba characters along with other Koopas. Image: Lego, Nintendo
Cameron Faulkner (he/him) is Polygon’s commerce editor. He began writing about tech and gaming in 2013, and migrated from The Verge in 2023.

Lego has three new Super Mario sets launching on Aug. 1, and it teased Mario Kart sets coming in 2025. While it only showed a silhouette of Mario’s signature kart, it’s pretty exciting nevertheless. As for 2024 releases, Lego dropped a bunch of details on new sets as part of Nintendo’s annual Mario Day celebration. With every release, it seems like the possibility for antics multiplies. Case in point: Roy, King Boo, and Bowser star in these upcoming sets.

The Bowser Express Train set (shown above) is a big 1,392-piece set that’ll be on sale for $119.99. It comes with everything needed to stage an assault on the Mushroom Kingdom, including a cannon, a Hammer Bro, and an fiendish look that’s sure to make any nearby Toads and Toadettes run in circles (Toads and Toadettes not included). Unrelated to the assault, it serves as transportation for some very dignified Goombas who simply wish to go from place to place in style.

An image showing the King Boo’s Haunted Mansion Lego Super Mario set. It includes a haunted house, along with a King Boo figure, a Boo figure, a yellow baby Yoshi, and Dry Bones. Image: Lego, Nintendo

All that the King Boo’s Haunted Mansion set needs to turn into a Luigi’s Mansion simulator is a Luigi figure from his starter course. This 932-piece set costs $74.99, and includes his majesty, King Boo, a smaller, more bashful Boo, along with Dry Bones and a yellow baby Yoshi. As with other expansion sets, you’ll need one of the original Mario, Luigi, or Peach starter set figures to fully experience this one. The figures included in those can scan the barcode-like objects that allow them to collect coins, stars, or perform an action. Alternatively, you can just use your imagination.

An image showing Peach’s Castle from Super Mario 64, but reimagined in Lego form. The set includes a Toad figure, as well as a Roy Koopa figure. Roy is riding a Chain Chomp. Image: Lego, Nintendo

Lastly, we have Battle with Roy at Peach’s Castle, a 738-piece set that costs $64.99. It’s a stunning replica of Peach’s Castle, as depicted in Super Mario 64. Unfortunately, Roy, one of Bowser’s underling Koopas, has arrived to stir up trouble. Toad doesn’t look particularly fazed, perhaps knowing that, with a Mario, Luigi, or Peach figure there, things shouldn’t get too out of hand.

As mentioned before, buying a starter course is the best way to experience these upcoming expansions. The starter courses are the only way to get your hands on the Mario, Peach, or Luigi figures that possess barcode readers on their feet that help expansion courses come to life. You can use them to collect coins, unlock boxes, stomp on enemies, and ultimately “win” at each course. To configure them, you’ll need to use the Lego Super Mario mobile app.

Thankfully, for a limited time, many Super Mario courses (including starter courses) are discounted for Mario Day. Here’s the full selection at Amazon.

Lego Super Mario - Mario Starter Course

  • $48
  • $60
  • 21% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

This is the Lego Super Mario set you need if you want to add all of Lego and Nintendo’s exciting expansion sets at a later date. This set includes an interactive Mario figure, a Goomba figure, Bowser Jr., and a buildable course.

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Thank goodness, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth gives Yuffie the main character treatment

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Oppenheimer took home Best Picture, and you can take the 4K Blu-ray home for just $20

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Celebrate Mario Day with some deals on Switch games and other cool stuff

By Alice Jovanée
/ new

When does Genshin Impact 4.5 release?

By Julia Lee
/ new

MultiVersus returns in May, nearly a year after going offline

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

There’ll be some kind of new Super Mario Bros. movie in 2026

By Oli Welsh
/ new