Lego has three new Super Mario sets launching on Aug. 1, and it teased Mario Kart sets coming in 2025. While it only showed a silhouette of Mario’s signature kart, it’s pretty exciting nevertheless. As for 2024 releases, Lego dropped a bunch of details on new sets as part of Nintendo’s annual Mario Day celebration. With every release, it seems like the possibility for antics multiplies. Case in point: Roy, King Boo, and Bowser star in these upcoming sets.

The Bowser Express Train set (shown above) is a big 1,392-piece set that’ll be on sale for $119.99. It comes with everything needed to stage an assault on the Mushroom Kingdom, including a cannon, a Hammer Bro, and an fiendish look that’s sure to make any nearby Toads and Toadettes run in circles (Toads and Toadettes not included). Unrelated to the assault, it serves as transportation for some very dignified Goombas who simply wish to go from place to place in style.

All that the King Boo’s Haunted Mansion set needs to turn into a Luigi’s Mansion simulator is a Luigi figure from his starter course. This 932-piece set costs $74.99, and includes his majesty, King Boo, a smaller, more bashful Boo, along with Dry Bones and a yellow baby Yoshi. As with other expansion sets, you’ll need one of the original Mario, Luigi, or Peach starter set figures to fully experience this one. The figures included in those can scan the barcode-like objects that allow them to collect coins, stars, or perform an action. Alternatively, you can just use your imagination.

Lastly, we have Battle with Roy at Peach’s Castle, a 738-piece set that costs $64.99. It’s a stunning replica of Peach’s Castle, as depicted in Super Mario 64. Unfortunately, Roy, one of Bowser’s underling Koopas, has arrived to stir up trouble. Toad doesn’t look particularly fazed, perhaps knowing that, with a Mario, Luigi, or Peach figure there, things shouldn’t get too out of hand.

As mentioned before, buying a starter course is the best way to experience these upcoming expansions. The starter courses are the only way to get your hands on the Mario, Peach, or Luigi figures that possess barcode readers on their feet that help expansion courses come to life. You can use them to collect coins, unlock boxes, stomp on enemies, and ultimately “win” at each course. To configure them, you’ll need to use the Lego Super Mario mobile app.

Thankfully, for a limited time, many Super Mario courses (including starter courses) are discounted for Mario Day. Here’s the full selection at Amazon.