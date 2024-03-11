 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

There’ll be some kind of new Super Mario Bros. movie in 2026

But will it actually be about Mario?

By Oli Welsh
/ new
Mario and Luigi pose back to back in a still from The Super Mario Bros. Movie Image: Illumination/Nintendo
Oli Welsh is senior editor, U.K., providing news, analysis, and criticism of film, TV, and games. He has been covering the business & culture of video games for two decades.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be getting a sequel... of some sort. Nintendo and animation studio Illumination have announced that they’re re-teaming on a second film “based on the world of Super Mario Bros.” to be released on April 3, 2026.

In a note shared on X by the official Nintendo account, Mario creator (and now, movie producer) Shigeru Miyamoto said of the new movie, “We’re thinking about broadening Mario’s world further, and it’ll have a bright and fun story.”

The wording suggests that the film might expand beyond the first movie’s focus on Mario and Luigi and perhaps bring other characters to the fore, but for now, there’s little to go on. Little, that is, apart from The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s post-credits scene, which strongly suggested Yoshi would play a big part in the sequel.

In other ways, Nintendo, Illumination, and distributor Universal Pictures aren’t messing with the formula that brought in over $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office in 2023, making The Super Mario Bros. Movie the second biggest release of the year after Barbie. The core creative team behind the new movie will be exactly the same: directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic and screenwriter Matthew Fogel. The release strategy is a match, too: The Super Mario Bros. Movie also came out in early April (on April 5, 2023, to be exact).

There’s no word on casting yet, although it would be surprising if Chris Pratt didn’t return to the role of Mario (assuming Mario is actually in this one).

In a video shared to celebrate March 10 (“MAR10 day”), Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri said that the company’s Paris studio was deep into storyboarding and set-building work on the movie, and would begin animation soon.

Before then, though, the studio has Despicable Me 4 — the sixth film starring its world-conquering Minions — coming on on July 4.

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

The biggest moments from the 2024 Oscars

By Toussaint Egan, Petrana Radulovic, and 1 more
/ new

Christopher Nolan finally won an Oscar

By Matt Patches
/ new

The Oscars’ I’m Just Ken live performance was much more than Kennough

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Jimmy Kimmel’s Oscars monologue ended on a moment of union solidarity

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has no right being this funny

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth showed a scene that fans have wanted for 26 years

By Ana Diaz
/ new