Bungie’s latest Destiny 2 pop culture crossover is nearly here. But this time it isn’t skins or armor sets from another video game, it’s items from an upcoming movie — Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, to be precise.

On Monday, Bungie revealed on X, formerly Twitter, that three Ghostbusters-themed cosmetics are coming to Destiny 2. There’s a Guardian ship based on the infamous Ecto-1 car, a Ghost shell based on the franchises’ most recognizable ghost, Slimer, and a Sparrow that seems to take inspiration from the main villain of Frozen Empire. All of these cosmetics are coming to Destiny 2 on March 19, just three days before Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire hits theaters.

As for the cost of these items, Bungie hasn’t revealed anything yet. However, going off of previous bundles, it seems likely this pack will cost anywhere from 2200 Silver (about $20) to 2800 Silver (about $30). Previous packs that include a Sparrow, ship, and Ghost shell only run 2200 Silver (often reduced to only 1900 during sales), but last year’s pack based on The Witcher franchise ran for 2800 (2500 on sale).

This is the latest in a long line of cosmetic crossovers for Bungie and Destiny 2. It all started with Fortnite back in 2022. Since then Bungie has added PlayStation mascots like Kratos from God of War to the game, and even items inspired by Assassin’s Creed and The Witcher. Most recently, Guardians were able to pick up armor based on the Mass Effect franchise, which also came with a free ship, Sparrow, and Ghost.

The Ghostbusters crossover does seem a bit different than the other crossovers. First, it isn’t drawing primary inspiration from another game — although The Witcher obviously also has a popular Netflix show. Second, there are no Ghostbuster armor sets for players to purchase and wear. As far as Bungie has revealed, this Ghostbusters collaboration only includes the two vehicles and the Ghost. So any Guardians hoping to suit up with their own Proton Pack or Venkman jumpsuit appear to be out of luck.