Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s true endgame is taking hundreds of photos

Do you know that uncle that hovers around all the kids taking photos at the family get-together? Well, I think I’ve become that person in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

The latest Final Fantasy has a photo mode where you can capture moments as you play, and it’s become a big part of how I play the game. Back when Square Enix released the original Final Fantasy 7 in 1997, players got to see characters through chunky polygonal models. But now, Rebirth renders its characters with a stunning level of hyperrealism. Cloud Strife and the rest of his friends have reached Limit Break levels of beauty, and even mundane moments spent walking between towns can be ripe for a cute flick. As a result, I have put my photographer hat on for the entirety of the game and have amassed hundreds of screenshots — maybe even a thousand.

I just can’t resist. Each and every member of the main party looks absolutely gorgeous, no matter how much evil looms. A single cutscene might show a flickering of magical energy reflected as a sparkle in Aerith’s eyes, or a moment where the fur on Cait Sith’s moogle looks so soft you can touch it. It’s as if the developers engineered these moments just to be eye candy to tempt you into taking a screenshot. The gang could be wandering a desert, but it doesn’t matter. I’ll still be treated to a moment where I’ll see Cait perfectly posed with his paws outstretched against the big blue sky — and I’ll spam the screenshot button in response.

For me, having these moments that I loved and wanted to capture really changed the experience of playing the game. At points, I worried I was acting a bit like a person at a concert who just records the entire thing on their phone. I found myself popping into the pause menu to take shots pretty constantly, and it could interrupt the flow of whatever was happening. Still, I enjoyed playing photographer to Cloud and his friends, and it made my time with the game worthwhile.

I had my fair share of gripes while playing. Whether it was the incessant chatter of Chadley or the endless mini games, Rebirth frustrated me at several points. However, taking photos helped make it a meaningful experience. This isn’t just because it’s nice to gawk at how pretty they are. Taking so many screenshots helped me notice the adorable character moments that the various party members share. It might just be a single detail — like Cid helping Cait down from a ledge, or Yuffie hiding behind Aerith — but it helped me build a sense of appreciation for the game’s world. So, without further ado, I’ll share some.

[Ed. note: We tried to avoid blatant plot spoilers in the screenshots, but these images depict moments from every point in the game. You’ll see images of Vincent, Cait, and other late-game moments.]