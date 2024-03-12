New Helldivers 2 patch means changing the way you take on super-armored Terminids

If you’re one of the Helldivers 2 players who’ve been struggling to take on the game’s powerful Terminids — specifically, Chargers and Bile Titans — you’re in luck. Arrowhead Game Studios published a patch on Tuesday that tweaks the spawn rates of those two bugs. Crucially, Arrowhead said it hasn’t changed the overall difficulty: There will be fewer of these heavily armored enemies, but other bugs will show up “in greater numbers,” according to the patch notes.

Helldivers 2 players have been strategizing online how to take on Chargers (the massive Terminids that may as well be tanks) and Bile Titans (which are the supercharged, leggy versions of the Bile Spewers). The jump in difficulty from other enemies to these is pretty significant, and people have struggled to take them down reliably. Players have found ways to take on the enemies — i.e. the “lega meta,” where people target a weak spot in the legs — but Arrowhead doesn’t want players to have to use their “heavy anti-tank weapons on legs instead of the obvious weak point.” That’s why, in addition to reducing the spawn rate of Chargers and Bile Titans on difficulty 7 and up, Arrowhead has lowered the health of the Charger’s head, making it a good place to target with powerful weapons.

“Together with the unfortunately undocumented change of last patch that increased the armor penetration ability of less well placed shots for EAT-17s and Recoilless Rifle shots, Chargers should now be easier to handle by well equipped groups,” Arrowhead said.

Alongside the Terminid tweaks, Helldivers 2 players can expect a couple of UI, voiceover, and bug fixes, too. Arrowhead has also removed the “Electronic Countermeasures” operation modifier. (Technically, it was removed in the last patch, but Arrowhead didn’t mention it in the patch notes.) The studio is looking to rework the modifier: “We found that this modifier wasn’t communicated clearly enough and overall caused more frustration than excitement with the way it was currently implemented,” Arrowhead said.

Arrowhead ended its patch notes with a list of known issues in Helldivers 2, including an issue that causes the game to crash when using a stim inside an Exosuit. Here’s the full list, straight from Arrowhead: