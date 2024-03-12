 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

X-Men ’97’s showrunner has been fired a week before its premiere

Beau DeMayo, creator of the anticipated X-revival, will no longer be a part of the show

By Joshua Rivera
A still from X-Men ’97 featuring Morph, Storm, Gambit, Rogue, Wolverine, Bishop, and Beast standing behind team leader Cyclops Image: Marvel Animation
As a rule, things are never easy for the X-Men — something that seems to apply in real life as well as comic books. In a shocking update from The Hollywood Reporter, Beau DeMayo, creator and showrunner of the highly-anticipated X-Men ’97 animated series on Disney Plus, has been fired a week before the show’s March 20 premiere.

According to THR, DeMayo, who had just finished scripting season 2 of X-Men ’97, was suddenly fired last week, and will no longer participate in the show’s promotion. No reason was given for the termination from either Marvel nor DeMayo’s representatives. Polygon has reached out to Disney for comment, but has not received anything at time of publication.

X-Men ’97 is the biggest release on the Disney Plus calendar this month, a continuation of the Fox Kids runaway hit X-Men: The Animated Series that picked up right where the old show left off after its 76-episode run concluded in September 1997. Despite numerous delays, the series has already been renewed for a second season — and, prior to DeMayo’s firing, a third was reportedly being contemplated.

X-Men ’97 is currently scheduled to premiere its 10-episode first season on Disney Plus March 20.

By Jeffrey Parkin
By Michael McWhertor
By Austen Goslin
By Ana Diaz
By Joshua Rivera and Polygon Staff
By Ryan Gilliam
