J Lo’s new movie looks Titanfall AF

Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming Netflix movie casts her as a “brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence” in the sci-fi action flick Atlas. But the first teaser for Atlas doesn’t really get into that relationship with AI or the renegade robot with whom Lopez’s character “shares a mysterious past.” What the teaser does do is raise one question: Who on the production of this movie played a ton of Titanfall?

Atlas may not have official ties to Respawn Entertainment’s beloved mech shooter, but the vibes are certainly there. The film’s first look promises orbital mech drops and mech-on-mech action, and its official description hints at an emotional connection to a robot. That’s as close as we’ll probably ever get to a cinematic adaptation of the Titanfall games.

Oh, also, Lopez’s character is named Atlas Shepherd, which I can only assume was concocted by someone who played a lot of Xbox 360 games in 2007. Atlas was written by Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite (who had previously written for Star Trek: Discovery and Heroes), and directed by Brad Peyton (San Andreas, Rampage), an avowed fan of the game Lost Planet.

Joining Lopez in Atlas are Simu Liu (Barbie, Shang-Chi), Oscar nominee Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction, Black Panther), Lana Parrilla (Once Upon a Time), and Mark Strong (Kingsman: The Secret Service).

Atlas drops on Netflix on May 24.