SimCity, Metroid, and Neopets (and 9 others) nominated for Video Game Hall of Fame

The Strong National Museum of Play has announced the 12 games nominated in 2024 for the World Video Game Hall of Fame: Asteroids, Elite, Guitar Hero, Metroid, Myst, Neopets, Resident Evil, Tokimeki Memorial, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, Ultima, and You Don’t Know Jack.

“The finalists this year have the honor of competing to be in the 10th class of inductees to the World Video Game Hall of Fame,” The Strong’s International Center for the History of Electronic Games director Jon-Paul C. Dyson said in a statement. “Even 10 years in, there’s no shortage of deserving contenders that have had enormous influence on pop culture or the game industry itself. These games span decades. Asteroids is an icon of the late 70s arcade. Myst showed the potential of CD-ROM technology in the 90s. Neopets became a staple of browser-based, free games as we entered the 2000s. And Guitar Hero, which is less than 20 years old, has already proven its staying power.”

The public will vote for their favorites on the World Video Game Hall of Fame website, and the three top games will be added to a ballot. The other ballots are submitted by the International Selection Advisory Committee, which The Strong Museum said includes “journalists and scholars familiar with the history of video games and their roles in society.” The public vote is open from March 14 to March 21. The inductees will be announced on May 9 during an in-person ceremony.

Last year, Barbie Fashion Designer, Computer Space, The Last of Us, and Wii Sports were added to the World Video Game Hall of Fame, beating out games like Age of Empires, Angry Birds, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, FIFA International Soccer, GoldenEye 007, NBA 2K, Quake, and Wizardry. So far, 44 games have been recognized as part of the World Video Game Hall of Fame.

In a news release, The Strong Museum outlined what makes each game worthy of a spot in the World Video Game Hall of Fame: