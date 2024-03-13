Summer Game Fest returns for 2024 on June 7

Summer Game Fest, the annual event that presents itself as a “global celebration of what’s next in video games,” returns June 7 for its fifth year, organizers announced Wednesday. This year’s Summer Game Fest will stream new gaming announcements and trailers that Friday, starting at 2 p.m. PDT/5 p.m. EDT, on YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, X, Steam, and other platforms.

While not yet confirmed, expect The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley to be at the center of Summer Game Fest 2024’s livestream. SGF has effectively replaced the annual E3 convention, an event put on by the Entertainment Software Association for more than 20 years that was officially canceled last year.

Summer Game Fest’s kickoff livestream will be followed by Day of the Devs: SGF Edition, which will be streamed immediately following the Summer Game Fest live showcase on June 7; and SGF Play Days, an invite-only media and influencer event in downtown Los Angeles that will run June 8-10.

Last year’s Summer Game Fest event was watched across some 34 million livestreams, organizers said in a news release. Summer Game Fest 2023 included reveals from Mortal Kombat 1, Alan Wake 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Baldur’s Gate 3, and an appearance from Nicolas Cage.