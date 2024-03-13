PlayStation Plus’ March 2024 games includes NBA 2K24 and Marvel’s Midnight Suns

PlayStation Plus is getting a whole load of games from across a wide variety of genres this March. The updated catalog will include NBA 2K24, Resident Evil 3, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and more. These games (and others) will become accessible to subscribers starting March 19.

The big game headlining this month is NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition. The best-selling basketball sim will allow fans to play as their favorite sports stars with fully up-to-date rosters for teams in the NBA and the WNBA. If sports games aren’t your thing, there are plenty of other options. You can check out the beloved tactical combat game Marvel’s Midnight Suns or take a stab at saving Racoon City in Resident Evil 3. All three of those games are coming to both PlayStation 4 and 5.

Beyond those titles, players will get a smattering of games like the Ace Attorney Trilogy and even the retro snowboarding game, Cool Boarders. Here is the full of the list of games players can expect and the consoles they’re coming to:

Lego DC Supervillains — PS4

Mystic Pillars: Remastered — PS5

Blood Bowl 3 — PS4, PS5

Super Neptunia RPG — PS4

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot — PS5

Jak and Daxter The Lost Frontier — PS4, PS5

Cool Boarders — PS4, PS5

Gods Eater Bust — PS4, PS5

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy — PS4

JoJos Bizarre Adventure AllStar Battle R

If you can’t get your anime fix playing the Jojos or Dragon Ball games, PlayStation has tossed in one more neat treat for subscribers. Starting April 1st, the first season of My Hero Academia will be available on Sony Pictures Core for PlayStation Plus Premium and Deluxe members.

PlayStation Plus has three different subscription tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. Essential costs $9.99 a month and gives subscribers access to some monthly and online multiplayer games. The next step up is PlayStation Plus Extra. It costs $14.99 a month and adds the games catalog, Classic, and everything else offered to Essential subscribers. Then at the tippy top there’s the Premium tier. It has a monthly cost of $17.99 and has everything in the lower tiers, in addition to the classics game catalog, game trials, and cloud streaming.