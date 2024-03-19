The breadth and depth of crowd-pleasing patch notes teased so far for Stardew Valley’s new update, simply titled “1.6 update,” makes it clear that the game’s creator Eric Barone (known as ConcernedApe) still has plenty of ideas for the title 8 years after its launch. He’s been busy on a number of other things, too, from continuing development on his new game, Haunted Chocolatier, to co-authoring the official Stardew Valley cookbook, and showing up to show support the Stardew Valley live concert series, which is happening now worldwide.

Like many others, I have admired Barone’s rare trifecta of game development skills, including his ability to make every bit of art, code, and sound that plays in his game. So, I asked him to share the stuff he relies on to get work done. Just as important, he also shared what he utilizes to get distance from work to adequately recharge before jumping back in.

Levi’s sherpa-lined Trucker Jacket

“In order to do my best work, I need to be in a good mindset, and I feel most comfortable to dev when I’m wearing my jacket.”

I must lay bare how much effort it took to find the exact coat that ConcernedApe wears. After honing his craft in writing deliberately vague item descriptions, it makes sense that Barone wouldn’t share exactly which coat he owned, or where you can get one for yourself. Thankfully, I found it because he appears in a lot of photos wearing it. It’s a good-looking coat!

Reason Studios

“This is a digital audio workstation that I use to make all the music and sound effects for my games. I don’t use any midi keyboards or anything, just a mouse to click notes onto the screen. I generally also just use the default instruments that come with the software. I made the entire Stardew Valley soundtrack this way.”

Reason Studios is available as a monthly or annual subscription. Alternatively, you can purchase Reason 12 and own it forever. You can create tunes from scratch in Reason Studios. Of course, it helps if you can pluck out your song ideas on guitar.

Organic buckwheat pillow

“In order to maintain a high level of game development performance and creativity, I need a good night of sleep. For me, that means resting my head on a buckwheat pillow. It provides good neck support and air flow so I don’t get too hot during the night.”

As for which organic buckwheat pillow he uses, don’t fret over it. Barone told Polygon that he got his a long time ago, and that he vouches for this type of pillow in general rather than a specific brand. In case you didn’t know, buckwheat pillows are literally filled with buckwheat hulls, which give off a natural smell. Not just that, the buckwheat moves around within the pillowcase, conforming comfortably to your head and neck.

Paint.NET

“A free graphics program that I use to do all the art for my games. It’s not specifically intended as a pixel art program, but it’s what I’m used to and I don’t think I’ll ever switch to anything else.”

Don’t get lost in the myriad paid products and subscription models offered by the likes of Adobe, Affinity, and others. If you want to make pixel art, look no further than some of the free options out there, like Paint.net, which is the name of the program and not a website. It’s only available on Windows computers.

Plants, salt lamp, and unscented beeswax candles (at night)

“I spend a lot of time at my desk, so I try to make the surrounding atmosphere as nice as I can. I feel that having natural elements around me (e.g. plants, stones, and flames) keeps me grounded and connected to nature, instead of getting completely sucked into the computer. It helps me stay creative and sane during long game development sessions.”

There’s no right or wrong product to buy when it comes to buying these items. Find the plants that resonate the most with you and your space. You should first head to your local plant shop, or check out some live plants that can ship from Amazon. Salt lamps make for a relaxing companion from an aesthetic standpoint, not to mention they are said to yield benefits ranging from boosting your mood to improving sleep. As for beeswax candles, this natural alternative to wax typically burns for longer than traditional candles, and since it isn’t made with additives, it doesn’t let off harmful chemicals when burned.