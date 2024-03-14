Steam’s annual spring sale has arrived, offering awesome discounts on an impressive collection of titles through March 21. While we haven’t seen any discounts on Valve’s Steam Deck or Valve’s VR hardware, there are countless discounts available, including some on our favorite games like Baldur’s Gate 3, Resident Evil 4, Diablo 4, Against the Storm, and more.

Baldur’s Gate 3, the award-winning RPG from Larian Studios, is all about kissing cuties and slaying monsters, and I’m all out of monsters. This epic tale features vivid environments and perhaps the most memorable cast of characters we’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting in an RPG. Since its launch last year, we haven’t seen many discounts on Baldur’s Gate 3, but if you haven’t had a chance to experience this game for yourself, you can currently pick up a copy on Steam for just $53.99.

The Resident Evil 4 remake is the best way to experience Capcom’s legendary survival-horror shooter. Usually available for $39.99, you can currently pick up a copy on Steam for just $29.99. The remake features smoother movement and combat than the original, in addition to vastly improved graphics. If you haven’t experienced this game for yourself, or you're ready for an encore performance of Leon Kennedy’s adventures in Spain, we’d recommend picking this one up.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is a game with seemingly infinite gameplay variety. It’s a stellar turn-based RPG at one point, then later on it temporarily morphs into a better-than-serviceable Animal Crossing clone. Between that, you can play arcade games, engage in some goofy side missions, and collect a team of Sujimon, enemies you persuade to join your side so you can command them in battle like Pokémon. It’s all very ridiculous and fun.

The winner of “Best Debut Indie Game” at the 2023 Game Awards, Cocoon is a stylish and engaging puzzle game designed by Jeppe Carlsen, the same person responsible for Limbo and Inside. If you haven’t already added this “impossibly good” game to your collection you can currently pick up a copy on Steam for $17.49 (was $24.99).

Street Fighter 6 is a heck of a comeback for Capcom, and it stood out even during a busy year for fighting games. Not only is the fighting system in Street Fighter 6 fun as ever (it introduced a much more approachable control scheme for those who need some hand-holding), this entry also features something that longtime fans never asked for: a semi-open world for players to explore. In short, there’s a lot more game here than is usually to be found in a Street Fighter title. You can currently pick up the standard edition of Street Fighter 6 on Steam for $41.99 (was $59.99).

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League didn’t exactly set the world on fire. The anticipation was there, as this was Rocksteady Studios’ first game in several years, following the beloved Batman: Arkham trilogy of games. While it may not have had a stellar launch, it’s still early days, and the game’s first seasonal drop of content is about to launch. Perhaps, you might be more interested in trying out the game at 40% off on Steam.

Blizzard’s stellar, live-service action RPG, Diablo 4, is currently discounted to its lowest price since its launch. Returning the world of Sanctuary to its dark roots, Diablo 4 offers an impressive array of options for building out your characters and maximizing your monster-slaying potential. Typically $69.99, you can add this hellish hack-and-slash to your Steam library for just $34.99.

Against the Storm is what happens when you take the fantasy setting of Warcraft, remove the combat, and turn it into a city-builder. Set in a world perpetually drenched with rain, you’re responsible for the welfare of a myriad of races who may decide to call your city home by balancing resource management and moral dilemmas. If you’d like to try out this impressively designed city-builder for yourself, you can pick up a copy on Steam for just $19.49 (was $29.99).

Exit 8 is an affordable game that you should try to know as little about before jumping in. In it, you simply walk through a looping transit tunnel, trying to find Exit 8. Easier said than done. It’s a game where you have to pay close attention to details (which are sometimes frightening in nature) in order to escape, or you’ll be stuck in a loop for good.

Lethal Company is 20% off, making it even easier to convince your friends to jump in. This cooperative game has you and pals mining planets for resources so you can meet your company’s tough quota, or else. The game has horror elements, but don’t let that turn you away if you’re easily spooked. It’s common to find yourself (or a pal) in a hilarious scenario that it washes over any fear you might be experiencing.